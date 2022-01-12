A year ahead for water: extreme decentralization, digital and hydration





At this time last year, I wrote to GreenBiz that a year ahead of the water could be seen as the Roaring Twenties, and the time of disruption. Looking back from 2021, we double this view and show three trends that prove that water innovation is accelerating and disrupting the status quo.

1. Extreme decentralization is moving to your home

The diversification of centralized water and sewage treatment systems has been underway for many years. This does not mean that the centralized system will be completely replaced. Instead, there are now alternatives to water supply and treatment.

As outlined in this essay, “Third Route: Creating Resilient Urban Water Supply Systems Using Extreme Decentralization,” the tendency to offer options for centralized systems is “extreme decentralization.” It is accelerating with recent moves towards technology that can be considered “transformation”. The author builds a complementary path to a centralized system, including a “home-based, personalized water system.”

In my view, these personalized water systems include off-the-grid water supply systems (such as Source panels), household water reuse (including Hydraloop technology), and real-time water data information sources for quantities (Conservation Labs). ) Technology is included. Quality (Safespout).

Off-the-grid water supply, reuse and household water performance are made possible by these real-time data digital technologies. Think of these technology categories as enhancing centralized water and sewage treatment systems and providing access to water where centralized systems are not available. An important initiative in this trend is the activity of the 50-liter Home Union, which has the vision of producing abundant water through the adoption of advanced water technology in the home.

2. Exponential technology is becoming more widespread

Deloitte defines exponential technology as “innovation that progresses at a pace equal to or greater than Moore’s Law,” proving the renaissance of innovation, invention, and discovery. [and] It can have a positive impact on the lives of billions of people. “

“Exponential technology is an innovation that continues to evolve exponentially with disruptive economic and lifestyle effects,” Xponential Works adds.

Examples of technology categories in the water sector include digital technology and advanced materials. Digital technologies include artificial intelligence, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR, VR), and robotics.

Applications for these technologies are emerging in the utility and private sectors to significantly improve resource usage, reduce carbon emissions, and manage infrastructure, manufacturing assets, and supply chains. Examples of companies include Plutoshift and FidoTech, the work of KWR Water and Watch Tower Robotics. Advanced materials have been applied to off-the-grid water supply technologies (such as Source) and treated membranes (evove).

Innovations in water technology are usually linear. It’s not innovative, it evolves slowly. But these exponential technologies are disruptive, as well as innovative innovations that transform water management in the public and private sectors. We must see how exponential technology has confused other sectors such as the energy sector. The rise of residential solar power is an example of what can happen to water.

3. Hydration Revolution

This is not an accusation of tap water, but a perception that consumers are moving to alternative hydration methods and household water treatment solutions instead. In reality, an estimated 60 million Americans do not trust tap water. The reasons are complex, but they can be broken down into perceived risks from tap water such as taste. Actual risks such as lead contamination. Branding of bottled water. Regardless of motivation, this lack of confidence in tap water drives innovation and consumer preference for how they hydrate.

According to a study by Asher Rosinger, Anisa Patel, and Francesca Weaks, 60 million Americans do not trust tap water. The two states said, “Although about 59 million people have access to tap water from municipal or private wells and cisterns, taking into account that an estimated 2 million Americans do not have access to safe drinking water. Some people may be contaminated. Water, others may actually avoid safe water. “

Since the period 2013-2014 (immediately before the lead crisis in the water system in Flint, Michigan), the prevalence of non-tap water adults has increased by 40%. The number of children not consuming tap water increased by 63 percent. The author refers to a 2020 study by anthropologist Serra Young. The study found that tap water avoidance was reduced prior to the Flint water crisis that began in 2014. However, from 2015 to 2016, children’s tap water avoidance began to increase again.

The implication of this trend is that consumers are looking for alternatives to the installation of tap water and home treatment systems. They are attracted to “personalized water” options (such as SodaStream and rocean) and track hydration as part of their personal health trends (via apps such as bottles and Rebo). While these supplies do not replace traditional water businesses, they challenge them to manage customer perceptions and consider potential partnerships with alternative hydration businesses.

What this means: Investors just add water

Investment in the water sector is urgent. The collapse of the fishery industry (I consider the “fishery industry” to be very broadly defined beyond water utilities and water technology providers) is accelerating and being driven by investors.

This growing interest is driven by the impact of climate change on the water cycle, resulting in water shortages in places such as the western United States. Organizations such as Nasdaq and Financial Times (water stress raises investor interest to address supply shortages) recently reported on investing in water to address water-related risks to the private and public sectors. did.

Investors are looking for innovative solutions to address water scarcity, poor quality and access to safe drinking water. Most investments can be directed at evolutionary innovation technologies. However, some are moving towards strengthening new business models such as disruptive technologies and water as a service.

Supported by growing investor interest, these three trends will continue to challenge and confuse the status quo of the water sector. Traditionally, slow-paced innovation and scaling of new technologies and business models have given way to faster adoption in response to the harsh reality of the effects of climate change. Democratized access to data and actionable information. Aged infrastructure and outdated public policy failures.

