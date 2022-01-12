How to start innovation and organizational change quickly





In the spring of 2020, Asia-based FinTech was blinded by the surge in demand for electronic payments. Millions of customers traded online during the pandemic, and for the first time many customers struggled to keep up with the company’s onboarding, troubleshooting, and other service features. Around the same time, my own employer, IMD Business School, needed to quickly transition its executive education program online. To create this new model, we needed to upgrade the interface with program applicants and participants to ensure an intuitive yet high-end experience.

Faced with an unforeseen and pressing challenge, both organizations responded by hosting a short-term virtual collaboration module. FinTech has brought together 200 employees to implement the first five-day online program of its kind. The purpose was to initiate innovation and inspire cultural change by asking engineers to think like product and customer relationship managers. Meanwhile, IMD has brought together a group of managers for a virtual workshop hosted by the Best Digital and Client Experience Officer (CDXO). The idea is what aspects of the school’s digital interface are outdated, and at the same time renewing internal processes and facilitating collaboration between the types of departments that proved essential during COVID-19. It was to find out how it could be strengthened.

As part of these experiments, and similar efforts initiated by organizations around the world during the pandemic, expert silos have collapsed and traditional hierarchies, structures, and procedures have been rethought. The workforce prospered under pressure and was energized by new possibilities and left. This success, of course, raises important issues. Can an organization mobilize to run shortburst virtual collaboration modules not only during crisis situations, but also under “normal” situations? And can their efforts go beyond addressing one-off challenges, rather than acting as a catalyst for deeper organizational change? According to my research, the answer is yes, but only if the leader understands what these efforts are, what they are not, and how to design them for optimal efficiency and creativity.

Agility, not agile

There are some similarities between shortburst virtual collaboration modules and agile sprints. Both are successful processes. Both include small interdisciplinary teams and provide a sense of autonomy for these teams. However, the driving forces of the two methods are fundamentally different. Agile Sprint adheres to the roots of software development and is typically aimed at achieving step-by-step product improvements, visualizing workloads, and prioritizing activities that are already in progress. Therefore, it works best with sequential tasks in an environment where the need for innovation continues and end-to-end responsibilities can be assigned to teams. As a result, Agile Sprint minimizes interdependence issues. Historically and structurally, they have drawn a lot of energy from the face-to-face interactions of co-located teams.

In contrast, shortburst virtual collaboration modules tackle interdependencies head-on. It aims to address disruptive issues and challenges rather than pursuing gradual improvement. With this approach, the digital collaboration platform is not a workaround, but the best way to combine low cost with global reach. Importantly, new digital tools are adopted, silos (organizational, technical, psychological) are eliminated, and employees (even hours at a time) are otherwise disruptive scenarios. The overall effect can be obtained by passing through. It increases the rapid adaptability of the organization. It empowers people by equipping them to be part of the transformation. And it allows individuals, teams, and organizations to learn how to change.

Designed for collaboration

Online teaming may seem like a second nature almost two years after the pandemic, but to plan a short-term virtual collaboration module, leaders need to follow five steps.

1. Define the issue. The first step is to understand the problem and identify the clear problem that needs to be solved. The problems that best fit this approach are usually new, complex, and require new solutions.

In this context, it is useful to think carefully not only about the challenge, but also about its root causes, symptoms, and effects. Review your organization’s efforts to resolve related issues. And imagine the desired result. Leaders need to hold problem definition workshops to focus on areas of challenge or confusion for a particular organization and break them down into concrete components. Participated by representatives of the C Suite, and in some cases HR or another department in charge of organizational learning, this workshop allows facilitators to determine exactly what the participants will ask the team to achieve. A useful guided event. module.

For example, Asia-based FinTech leaders knew that with ever-increasing demand for digital payments, customers needed to solve their problems. They are technical and behavioral, including identifying bottlenecks, building internal awareness of changing corporate priorities, connecting with long-term goals of building organizational agility, and designing the “moments of truth.” I have broken down the problem into specific areas that require both solutions. An opportunity to please customers.

With the intervention of IMD in 2020, CDXO acted as the main sponsor and brought together senior management. Simply put, “We need to be more customer-centric!” Would have been too wide. The workshop summarized this goal into actionable questions such as “How can we improve an applicant’s online experience in a user-friendly and sophisticated way?”

2. Organize a diverse team. Companies that stick to the old way and focus on titles, report lines, and job descriptions will not be able to unleash short bursts of rapid adaptability. This is when pooling skills and experiences that are practical and can represent puzzle pieces. By involving volunteers and leveraging their essential motivations, the process can be further boosted.

Focusing on titles, report lines, and job descriptions does not unleash a short burst of rapid adaptability. This is when pooling skills and experiences that are practical and can represent puzzle pieces.

fintech brings together product managers, designers, engineers, DevOps specialists, presales experts, technical writers, business and product analysts, product marketers, and customer support to blur the line between the engineering and customer service sides of the company. did. staff. The idea here is that this combination of expertise can narrow the gap between what a team needs to do (from a customer and product perspective) and what it can do quickly (from a software engineering perspective). It was that.

Similarly, IMD aimed for maximum diversity of experience in innovation. As a result, staff who sign up to participate in virtual collaboration come from CRM solutions, IT systems, customer support teams, user interfaces and interactive design, data quality and analytics, business intelligence, program coordination and training, and information security. came. ..

3. Prepare what you expect from the participants. We often ask team members to dive into all-virtual environments, unfamiliar processes, and interactions with strangers. At the same time, aiming for rapid adaptation means that the team needs to do it steadily on the first day of the event. This will not happen if some team members are not completely familiar with the digital tools they use, or the proposed structure and dynamics of virtual collaboration.

One week before the event, FinTech trained and coached participants on customer issues and deeper customer issues, pulling engineers away from the coding mindset. In preparation for the IMD event, we encouraged participants to develop tactile sensations using digital collaboration platforms such as Miro. The idea was to make people feel that the technology was chosen and the intervention was specially designed and empower them. Online registration was another great touch point for participants to receive guidance and explanatory material such as short on-demand videos.

4. Run the virtual collaboration event. Thanks to its modular design, the event itself can be tailored to the specific needs of the company. For example, a large “more fun” event can last 24-48 hours from start to finish. Other events may take the form of an 18-hour collaborative effort that spans three days (eg afternoon, one day, morning) or five afternoons, depending on the specifications and preferences of the organization.

Events are expanded in short loops of virtual interaction. Instead of deriving ideas and outcomes through meetings and protocols, participants enjoy the freedom to ask open-question questions, investigate, challenge, and remove underlying assumptions. Inevitably, resistance and pain occur. Some individuals hesitate to share their achievements, and some teams agree to give up or disagree. It is important to put more intense activity between informal activities to relieve these tensions and give people a sense of comfort and comfort. This may be in the form of a game, yoga session, or concert.

Both FinTech and IMD appoint experienced moderators and facilitators to guide team members and fine-tune discussions and collaborations using tools and techniques such as timeboxing (allocation of time to activities). To do. The facilitator also observed the dynamics of the different teams and confirmed that individual team members were not looking for a practical solution by hijacking the discussion or otherwise dominating it.

5. Evaluate the results and recognize the effort. The deliverables of interventions, such as solutions and prototypes, are marketed to the C Suite or selected judges and evaluated based on predefined criteria. For example, do team recommendations change our mindset? Does this solution represent an innovative and viable approach to the problem? What is the implementation timeline? What are the potential recommendations for driving organizational transformation?

Upon completion of the module, FinTech senior management chose to make 90% of the ideas that employees put together during the five-day co-creation work operational. The company then expanded to customer support in different languages, expanded to Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities, and launched a new product suite in the health insurance and small business segment. It also attracted a new round of funding from large global players.

The IMD jury deliberated for two weeks and finally selected one of the prototypes for the redesign of a new online application. In 2021, IMD worked with an external IT partner to begin implementing selected aspects of the recommendations. The online program page allows future applicants to download information, talk to program advisors, and evaluate their profile. These features have been packaged and streamlined, and additional features and design elements are planned for release.

Today, as companies enter a new phase of the pandemic and ultimately into the post-pandemic world, they need to continue to evolve the way they trigger hidden storage of adaptability. Fast, efficient, low-cost digital space is the perfect playground for such experiments.

Over time, by repeatedly running these collaboration modules, gradually applying them to larger and bolder challenges, and fine-tuning the design, organizations can achieve the positive benefits of this approach to people and solve problems. You will witness the power it brings.

Author Profile: Louise Muhdi is an IMD Affiliate Professor of Innovation and Strategy.

