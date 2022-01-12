South Korean executives get COVID after Las Vegas technology trade fair | Economy





According to industry sources, more than 30 people from Samsung Electronics and SK Group have tested positive after the trade fair.

More than 30 people from a major South Korean company who attended a huge CES technology trade fair in Las Vegas last week tested positive for COVID-19 in the United States, industry sources and one company said Wednesday. rice field.

About 20 employees of Samsung Electronics and about 6 people of SK Group, the parent company of energy company SK Innovation and chip maker SK Hynix, were virus-positive after participating in CES.

They refused to be identified because they were not allowed to speak to the media.

According to Hyundai Heavy Industries, six of the employees who participated in CES tested positive during their stay in the United States, were quarantined, and some were subsequently released.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor and Hyundai Mobis officials who participated in CES also showed positive after returning to South Korea, the Korean newspaper JoongAng Ilbo reported by citing unknown industry sources without specifying the exact number of cases. rice field.

A senior Korean health ministry official, Song Young-le, said at the briefing that many Korean businessmen who attended the CES were confirmed to be infected with COVID-19.

We are urgently contacting participants to conduct epidemiological investigations, but we recommend that domestic businessmen and those in South Korea carry out PCR tests as soon as possible.

Most of the positive Samsung officials will return to South Korea on two charter flights from Nevada, arriving late Tuesday in Seoul time, and the remaining Samsung officials are expected to return on Wednesday. , The Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo quoted the unknown. Industry sources.

Samsung officials have been transferred to a quarantine facility in South Korea, most of whom are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, the newspaper said.

The CES operator, a spokesperson for the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), did not take immediate action.

Infectious diseases transmitted overseas

Nevada health officials said many new cases had recent travel histories, attended events, and visited multiple locations where they may have acquired the infection. They said there was no evidence linking CES to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Samsung Electronics refused to confirm the details of the case. (CES) He said he had taken several steps to protect the health and well-being of participants, including vaccine requirements, mask obligations, social distance protocols, and providing tests to all employees throughout the week. rice field.

SK Group refused to confirm because of its policy of not disclosing personal information. Hyundai Motor Group did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

According to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency, South Korea reported 381 cases of infection abroad on Tuesday, reaching 4,388 cases per day nationwide.

The son of a health ministry official said the increase in infectious diseases transmitted abroad was primarily due to the prevalence of Omicron variants, but the number of CES participants tested positive had some impact. rice field.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2022/1/12/south-korean-execs-get-covid-after-las-vegas-tech-trade-show

