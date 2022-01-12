The new BMW M5 was discovered on hybrid power before 2024 on its launch date





The next-generation BMW 5 Series is set to launch in 2023, and as these spy shots reveal, Bavarian manufacturers have begun development work on the new M5 Super Saloon, which will arrive a year later. The next BMW M5 will use a hybrid powertrain. It can be borrowed from the upcoming XM Super SUV, which is rumored to develop the 737bhp.

The pre-production cars in these images are fairly camouflaged, but it’s clear that they deviate significantly from the model that replaces the new M5’s styling. The front kidney grille is growing and has a much smaller and narrower set of headlights on the sides with laser light technology.

The placement of the lower grille was wide and aggressive, and BMW installed what looked like a fog lamp under the headlight cluster. The bonnet is covered with riveted panels, but it looks smooth and tidy with vents and scoops. This suggests that BMW is hiding the true design.

As usual, the new M5 is a wheel arch extension for this test mule because it uses a wider track than the regular 5 Series to improve handling. The side sills are also reinforced for a sporty stance, but the surface is smooth along the sides of the car, with minimal body lines and flash-fit door handles. This development car wears a hybrid test vehicle sticker and has a charging port behind the front wheels to confirm that the new M5 will be a plug-in hybrid.

Like its ancestors, the new M5 features a set of quad tailpipes housed inside a deeply carved rear bumper, making the taillight unit look much smaller than before. BMW again used riveted panels to shield what looked like a small lip spoiler.

Power and performance of the new BMW M5

The new M5 will receive the same hybrid powertrain as the XM flagship, which will be released this year. The SUV is probably the most powerful BMW 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 (M5 CS) in combination with the X5 xDrive45e PHEV hybrid system. This yields a total of 737bhp and is expected to have a torque output of approximately 1,000Nm. The hybrid system will also enable the M5 to run only on electricity for the first time-the X5 xDrive45e can run 54 miles in EV mode, and the M5 has the potential to improve this number by reducing weight and improving aerodynamics.

The new M5 will continue to be four-wheel drive with the choice of drive mode to change the torque transmission of the system. Dual clutch gearboxes are unlikely as BMW is migrating from DCT to the current M3, M4 and M5 traditional automatics. An upgraded version of the current car’s 8-speed automatic is expected to handle the extra torque of the new car.

The M5s cabin is brand new and will be borrowed from next year’s 5 Series with the BMW iDrive8 infotainment system. It combines a 14.9-inch central touch screen with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel underneath a piece of curved glass, with features such as 5G connectivity and an augmented reality navigation system.

The new M5 will be launched in 2024 with a hybrid powertrain at a premium that exceeds the current car selling price of 104,380.

