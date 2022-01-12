Watchdog says Google is proposing to exclude showcases from common searches in Germany





Google’s name will appear outside the company’s office in London, England, on November 1, 2018. REUTERS / Toby Melville

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Google’s move is in the midst of an investigation into German antitrust law German cartel agency fears discrimination Google gives cartel agency a guarantee

Berlin, January 12 (Reuters)-Google has offered to remove the content of the Google News Showcase from general German search results to end the competition investigation, the Federal Cartel Agency of the State. Said on Wednesday.

Google of Alphabet (GOOGL.O) launched the Google News Showcase in 2020. The platform promotes content from over 1,000 publishers who have agreed to license the content for a fee.

In June, the German cartel office is investigating Google’s Showcase products under new authority to regulate Internet companies following complaints from Corint Media, which controls the rights of German television and radio stations. Said.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

The Bonn-based Cartel Agency has an unfair advantage over competitors when Google’s trading power could keep some news providers out of the market and include showcase results in popular search engines. I am concerned that it may bring about sex.

The German Cartel Agency said in a statement that Google guarantees that access to Showcase is based on objective criteria.

He added that the terms of participation in the showcase do not interfere with publishers’ ability to claim general auxiliary copyrights that content providers must pay publishers for their use of news snippets.

Regulators said the investigation is currently in consultation with Corint Media and other news publishers to assess the effectiveness of Google’s proposal.

Reuters signed a news showcase deal with Google a year ago, and Wall Street Journal owner Newscorp (NWSA.O) signed a similar deal a month later.

Berlin-based Corint Media said it welcomed Wednesday’s announcement by the Cartel Office.

In a statement, Corinth’s managing directors Christoph Schwenicke and Marx Lunde said, “This will make it impossible for Google to compete for alternatives, which in the long run could make publishers unnecessary. Means. “

Corint states that it controls the rights of almost all German and some international private television and radio stations, as well as numerous media outlets.

Google said it would work closely with the Cartel Agency to find the right approach as efficiently as possible.

“We have already made some adjustments and suggested further improvements, and we will address your questions,” he added, adding that he will continue to work on providing showcases.

Sign up now for unlimited free access to Reuters.com

register

Report by Maria Sheehan; Additional report by Klaus Lauer and Nadine Schimroszik. Edited by Thomas Escritt and Alexander Smith

Our Standard: Thomson Reuters Principle of Trust.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/technology/german-watchdog-says-google-agrees-remove-showcase-general-searches-2022-01-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos