Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster (2022) Review: California dreamin

Everyone loves the new SL at a glance. But this time, while in California with a new one, endless spectators fell into a car that moved a few notches deeper into the sports car territory than the recent SL.

Why? This is because the new SL is being developed by AMG, not Mercedes-Benz. That’s a big deal. The bigger deal is that AMG Chief Technology Officer Jochen Hermann describes the new SL as a much more dynamic proposal to challenge the Porsche 911 for the first time. Brave words.

So how did Mercedes-AMG do it?

Now, the R232 generation SL introduces an advanced multi-material architecture that is stiffer and significantly lighter, despite the fact that the car is 180kg heavier. Why? This is because all-wheel drive, active anti-roll bar, rear wheel steering, and flashy 5-link front suspension are standard equipment. There is an additional charge for carbon fiber brakes and 21-inch wheels on the SL55 test car.

Merc’s rounded rear end certainly pays a subtle respect to the 911, and performance is at a similar level. Closing the soft top is a two-touch issue that finishes and completes in less than 15 seconds at up to 35mph. The fabric stack is 21kg lighter than the foldable hardtop. Like the 911, the foreground segment also acts as a flash fitting cover when opened.

The latest SL also has two token backseats like the 911, but the packaging doesn’t make sense to me as it’s more suitable for carrying a few softbags than transporting toddlers. The new backseat automatically reduces the boot volume to 213 liters top-down. Or, if you upgrade the previous model, it will be 240 liters, and you can swallow 485 liters, which is much more convenient with the roof up. According to marketing, Mercedes had a natural obligation because the space behind the front seats exceeded the owner’s wishlist.

But SL still has much less technical fun: charm and performance. Along the coast of Newport Beach, a Tesla-swirling Randrox race takes place between traffic lights on a gold-paved street. The new SL will fit in quickly. Looks cool and classy. Sexy from several angles. At gas stations, people ask questions. A better fabric roof than the old retractable hardtop. Is the power output up? Yes, and yes. In Southern California, no one cares about electrification, fuel consumption, or asking prices.

It should be good to drive …

We are testing the SL55 here and the 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 is collecting a relatively exceptional 469bhp (577bhp SL63 is not immediately available in the UK), but its 516lbtft torque completes 0 Enough to do-62mph sprint in 3.9 seconds. The top speed is 183mph, which is also appropriate. Still, Adaptive Sports Exhaust plays Godzilla vs. Kong on every blip of the throttle.

Immediately lock my favorite settings: manual and sports 9-speed transmission, racing dynamic selection, professional AMG dynamics. ESP remains active, but is currently the longest lead available. The race guarantees the fastest shift speed, the fastest front and rear steering response, the toughest damper settings, and the fastest throttle action.

Most of the blind corners, crests and dips are from the third gear, but if the second gear is a must, short gears and high revs can delay execution in a few nasty moments, which can be significant. Momentum remains. It will be hidden quickly. There are nine ratios to choose from, but the wet take-off clutch and the three bottom gears with aggressive spacing are better suited for instant low-end acceleration kicks than powerful midrange punches.

Active Ride Control Suspension Steel springs, adaptive dampers and hydraulically adjustable anti-roll bars fill the deepest holes and reduce the worst lateral irritation, but are low profile tires that impair low to medium speed ride quality.

It has a strange stickiness that ties the steering to the straight position and feels like an overly sharp lane departure system. The robot’s double handshake recedes as soon as the turn-in angle increases and is completely invisible from the corners. The wider the turn, the more attractive the interaction of steering, rear wheel steering, 4Matic + and throttle. Combined feedback, progressive torque bias, and skillful braking interactions at the limits are confidently tactile and accurate.

How about using that new interior?

The well-crafted cockpit is certainly as digital as an expensive smartphone, but unless you have the knack for touching, swiping, and zooming in life, the software has an advanced voice control system. It takes time to maximize its potential, including. When used at night, the cabin atmosphere is vaguely reminiscent of the Manhattan Cigar Lounge, shining in 15 shades of blue, red and amber.

However, at any time, the view to the dashboard is dominated by the center stack, which may be from Tesla. However, its upright XXL tablet-style main monitor is Wal-Mart’s general look, riding in an unnecessarily wide and padless transmission tunnel with overloaded ultra-sensitive capacitive 4-spoke steering. Wheels packed with redundant hosts that can access most of them through. It’s all a little more.

Still, from a sophistication standpoint, road noise and suspension sumps are the only permanent acoustic intrusions. The soft top is quiet when closed, the wind is suppressed by an excellent drag coefficient of 0.31, and the Burmester sound system plays the unwavering first fiddle, even if the V8 feels like it’s raising the volume of the backup choir. increase. The cabin also features supportive massage seats, heated door panels and armrests, standard neck warmers and a wide range of connectivity.

Mercedes-AMG SL: Verdict

At the last moment in SL, the owner of the Triple Black Lexus LC500 asked three important questions. How is it compared? Want to buy?

The asking price will be announced in March, so for now we need to guess. As long as a powerful luxury cruiser goes, the previous generation Bentley GTC is probably a smart purchase. As an open-top sports car, Aston, Porsche and Ferrari are more complicated to drive. However, the new SL is a very skilled new occupant in a neutral position.

