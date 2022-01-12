Full-time Google Workers Take Rapid COVID-19 Test While Temporary Employers Wait





Google provides full-time staff with a quick COVID-19 test, but temporary employees don’t. Temporary workers have to go to Google’s office to run the PCR test and wait days for the results. Do you work for Google? Contact reporter Martin Coulter at [email protected] or +447801985586. Something is being loaded while loading.

Google offers full-time employees an instant COVID-19 test, but the army of temporary workers and contractors must go through a slower process.

Since December 2020, Google has provided full-time employees with free and rapid COVID-19 testing. It can be managed at home via Cue Health and results can be obtained in minutes.

However, the temporary contractor must report directly to Google’s office to perform the PCR test. The PCR test will then be mailed to the health tech company BioIQ and the results will be delivered the next day.

COVID-19 testing is scarce in the United States, and Americans have to pay more to face rapid testing and long lines.

Google’s provision of free tests to the full-time workforce has also rekindled the debate about how to treat temporary workers.

In a statement, Ashok Chandwaney, lead underwriter of the minority union Alphabet Workers Union, criticized Google for its reliance on a “double-tiered workforce” and made it available to temporary workers for expedited testing. Asked for.

“AWU will continue to organize to end the use of Google in this segregated and discriminatory two-tiered workforce,” he said.

A spokesperson for a company told Bloomberg:

Google’s temporary workers, contractors, and external vendors, internally called TVCs, make up about half of the company’s 120,000 employees, but usually earn less than their full-time colleagues and take paid vacation. I am missing benefits such as.

Unlike full-time people, you do not receive stock options as part of your reward. You also cannot request additional computer monitors, etc. through your company’s internal systems.

This department is controversial. Insider previously reported that the TVC wanted to be hired full-time, but complained that the TVC couldn’t work properly when locked out of a particular system. increase. The New York Times reported in 2019 that full-time Google employees are also looking to improve the treatment of dispatched workers.

Google has previously been accused of failing to properly compensate thousands of TVCs around the world. In September, the New York Times and Guardians reported that tech giants violated wage equality laws in parts of Europe and Asia. There, companies need to pay fair wages to both full-time and temporary workers.

Google’s compliance department reportedly discovered a mistake in May 2019, but to avoid legal issues, just fix the new employee’s fee and pay $ 100 million to temporary staff. I chose not to offer a degree of repayment.

In a blog post written at the time, Google initiated an internal review and admitted that the situation was “not processed in line with the high standards we hold as a company.”

Insiders approached Google for further comment.

