Google denies that it has suppressed criticism of Indian billionaires





Google has been accused of choking an Indian news website that criticized billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani after a search engine invested in his company.

Janta Ka Reporter claims to have been punished by a search firm after writing a series of articles about one of Asia’s wealthiest men and big names owning British assets such as Stoke Park Country Club. I am.

Janta Kerr said the story was a “big hit on Google,” but after investing $ 4.5 billion ($ 3.3 billion) in Ambani’s company, he made an important part of the Silicon Valley giant’s website. He said it was wiped out.

The news publisher said the article was also down in Google’s search rankings.

Google said it changed Jantaka’s ranking because of an “unnatural” link on the website that was inserted into the page to artificially inflate the site’s position in search results.

However, the publisher said the rankings did not recover after fixing the problem on the website. I asked Google to reconsider, but there was no response.

In a statement released on Twitter, Janta Ka Reporter said:

“It’s been over 400 days since we first submitted the reexamination request, and Google has a different view, even though we plan to reply within 15 days.

“Some of Google’s contacts describe the treatment given on the website as” strange “and” extraordinary. ” Faced with strong pressure from the Reliance PR team in February 2020, we want to remove certain stories about Ambani’s children. .. “

Google’s search liaison, Danny Sullivan, responded to the publisher’s claims on Twitter.

“This manual action wasn’t due to your journalism, it was just because of the unnatural connection,” he said.

“It was published in mid-December 2020, not November. It didn’t affect the rankings, as explained in the search console.”

Google announced in July 2020 that it would purchase a 7.7% stake in Telecom Reliance Geoplatform, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, India’s most valuable company managed by Ambani.

Reliance Jio Platforms is also backed by a $ 5.7 billion investment from Facebook. Google’s investment valued the Reliance Jio Platforms at $ 58 billion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2022/01/11/google-accused-punishing-indian-news-site-tycoon-investment/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos