Google Nest Hub 2nd Generation Launched in India: Price, Inventory Status, Features





Starting today, Google is making the second generation NestHub appliance available in India. Smart home devices are priced at Rs 7,999 and come in chalk (white) and charcoal (dark gray) colors.

Second Generation Availability of Google Nest Hub

Nest Hub is currently sold at Flipkart, Tata Cliq and Reliance Digital for Rs 7,999 and will soon be expanded to other online retailers. Google also offers a limited-time launch offer, and you can buy the Nest Mini smart speaker for the Re1 by purchasing the Nest Hub from the stores listed above. This offer is valid until January 26, 2022 until it is out of stock.

2nd Generation Features of Google Nest Hub

The new Nest Hub is based on the same audio technology as Nest Audio and has 50% stronger bass than its predecessor. It works like any other smart home device, recognizes your voice and performs the above actions. This time, the company has added a secondary microphone to Nest Hub to make it a more responsive Google Assistant.

Nest Hub has multi-room controls in addition to regular music and video streaming. This allows you to connect to other cast-enabled devices such as speakers and displays for easy access. It also works with Matter, a new connectivity standard created by the Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA), to provide seamless interaction.

To protect your privacy, the new Nest Hub, like its predecessor, doesn’t have a camera mounted on the panel. The user can turn off the microphone by simply sliding the hardware switch on the back. Guest mode, recent activity, etc. can also be deleted with a single voice command.

The Nest Hub 2nd Gen is very crisp because it features an edgeless glass display with no plastic housing on the front. When not in use, a slideshow of your Google Photos users’ photos will be displayed and the colors will be adjusted to match the ambient lighting. Google also claims that the new device is made of recycled materials-the plastic mechanical parts contain 54 percent recycled used plastic.

