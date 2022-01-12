Wordle has been punished by the app store for choosing the open web – TechCrunch





If you’ve been using Twitter lately, you’ve probably noticed that the timeline is drowning in gray, green, and yellow squares. These posts are thanks to Wordle, a free word game that makes less than 6 attempts to guess the correct word for the day.

The game is absolutely ubiquitous, free to play, originally created for partners by Brooklyn software engineer Josh Wardle, but has grown from a few users to hundreds of thousands in a few weeks. ..

I promise not to tweet Wordle again, but uhWordle 203 2/6

— Owen Williams (@ow) January 8, 2022

Wordle is free to play, has no ads, and most importantly, Apple’s App Store and Google Play.

The choice to make Wordle a web app rather than a download from the store was developed as a passionate project rather than a business, and it’s a simple and fun game not designed to make money. When you think about it, it makes sense. ..

However, the side effect of that choice is that Wordle is suddenly robbed of the app store by other developers who sniff out a quick way to make money from unsuspecting or unfamiliar unprotected users. ..

Part of the appeal of Wordle is that the colorful square posts that are everywhere don’t really feel like ads. There is no link back to the game or a cheesy copy trying to convince you to install it. You can quickly search on Google and find it yourself.

As a result, the average iPhone or Android owner assumes Wordle is an app and goes directly to their respective app stores to find it. This is exactly the same as when I first discovered it, but only finds a dead end when I start playing. A month ago, you need to do a Google search before you notice.

But now opportunist developers are sniffing this and cloning Wordle almost exactly to make money where Wardle avoided doing so. One developer, Zach Shakked, duplicates the entire game to the exact gameplay and user interface, calls it Wordle, uploads it to Apple’s App Store, and spends $ 30 a year to play games for free. I requested it. ..

The guy shamelessly duplicated Wordle (name and everything) as an F2P iOS game with an in-app purchase, and Josh Wardle wasn’t trademarked, so he’s proud of how well Wordle works. Very vile. pic.twitter.com/kIs8BypuRA

— Andy Bio (@waxpancake) January 11, 2022

Shakked was proud of the number of users converting to paid customers on Twitter and advertising for the App Store search term “Wordle.” However, after widespread backlash, Shakked removed the game from sale and announced a long apology and partial justification for his actions via Twitter late Tuesday.

In the past, we’ve seen this kind of cloning behavior in app stores that use viral games such as Threes and Flappy Bird. Both are cloned by developers and are expected to be slightly readjusted with additional charges and ads to fool a small number of users. Earn quick money with users.

Wordle faces a threat that has not yet been deployed. Game developers are basically punished by the app store for choosing to build using open web technology rather than native apps. Not only is this kind of behavior allowed in the Apple App Store, but as far as Apple is concerned, Wordle doesn’t exist because no native apps have been built, so it’s almost unreliable.

The way developers of fully functional and competent web apps like Wordle claim their name on the App Store is also a way to guide users to the right place and protect their website from impersonators. There is no way to list it. Google actually allows developers to upload certain progressive web apps to the Play Store, but at the time of writing Wardle doesn’t seem to have chosen this. If you want to protect your game in the Play Store when the clone appears in the Play Store, you have at least the option to do so.

Given that Wardle is based on a 70’s game show, it can be argued that Wordlelet alone did not invent the actual gameplay, but that is not important. Since Wordle is web-based, it will continue to be open to clones up to Wardle. Developed the official app.

Apple has a long history of deliberately ignoring or degrading open web technologies that can compete with incredibly successful, profitable, closed app stores. Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) are a set of standards that allow websites to function like native apps, and are supported, broken, or totally ignored on iOS and iPad OS.

Web push, the standard that allows websites to send push notifications to users, has been ignored by Apple for years, even though it is supported by almost all competing browsers, including the desktop version of Safari. I did. If Apple doesn’t ignore the standards that allow web apps to compete in equal competition, it can deliberately delay them for years.

That’s why you can’t request a name and a link to a website instead of creating a native app. Apple doesn’t want users to access the web. Instead, the company deliberately to harm users of its App Store who could be fooled into paying for what could be free only if they searched the Web instead. Is damaging the Open Web.

