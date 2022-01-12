Leveraging the right technology can increase innovative ideas and employee engagement





Rasha is a VP of Innovation and Executives. Director of Healthy & Efficient Spaces Center at Trane Technologies, a global climate innovator.

All businesses, regardless of size, should want to foster an innovative and creative culture. However, for a global company with thousands of employees, it can be more difficult to dig up innovation internally and promote employee engagement for a common purpose. The complexity of hybrid working models and the reduction of face-to-face brainstorming also add to these challenges.

So the big question is how can companies drive innovation and encourage employee involvement, even in remote or hybrid work environments?

Here are four ways technology and strategy can help leaders succeed in innovation crowdsourcing initiatives with employees around the world.

1. The online idea platform can provide an easy and transparent way to crowdsource and facilitate the exchange of ideas. Crowdsourcing platforms such as BrightIdea, Asana, and IdeaWake come with built-in data analysis that provides program managers with valuable insights that help both manage innovation pipelines and inform internal communication strategies. Unlike traditional idea pitch programs that use online surveys to collect ideas and report results later, looking at real-time ideas submitted by colleagues allows employees to engage in or submit other ideas. Participation is higher because you are more likely to submit your own ideas when you can see them. From their peers.

2. With virtual jam sessions and online collaboration tools, you can attract more people at a small cost. Jam sessions, similar to focus groups, are useful when you want to advance and improve innovative concepts. Invite people from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to work together to build a solution. Brainstorming sessions usually take place in small groups of meeting rooms with whiteboards and decaffeinated drinks, which can last for several days. Virtual jam sessions invigorate and engage employees, gather more input, and encourage divergent thinking. Sessions can also be split into short 45-minute topics topics for greater effectiveness and higher participation. Most online meeting platforms also have useful built-in features such as whiteboards and small meeting rooms to help managers facilitate small brainstorming sessions and better understand meeting results. In addition, this approach allows businesses to take advantage of previously overlooked populations. This is because physical proximity is no longer needed.

3. Interactive online tools encourage employees to participate in different ways and feel part of the innovation process. We all turned into turmoil and attended brainstorming sessions, often dominated by a small number of diplomats. Breakthrough ideas are never revealed, as they remain introverted in the room. As mentioned above, one of the advantages of virtual jam sessions is that more people can participate. However, if there is no systematic way for employees to share their ideas in a secure environment, this advantage can quickly be lost. Thankfully, tools such as Mentimeter, Poll Everywhere, and AhaSlides provide program managers with creative ways to get participants involved in content and share their perspectives throughout the session.

4. Persuasive content and high-impact storytelling are the keys to exciting action. All of the examples given earlier show how technology can be used to encourage employee participation in innovation initiatives, but you need to find a compelling reason for employees to participate in the first place. Technology leaders need to work with marketing, communications, and content teams to determine the best messages and content that encourage employees to act and engage. Here, creativity and strategy play an important role along with technology. Invest in the right time and investigate the problem you are trying to solve. Consider inviting partners to build a story about relevant and meaningful innovation opportunities. In essence, create a story that excites employees to get up in the morning and contribute as much as possible.

I would like to share with you an example of Ingersoll Rand launching an employee-led innovation program to crowdsource ideas from employees. An internal initiative called Operation Possible aims to identify the world’s largest absurdity in which we people want to help solve and work together around the solution. Guide your entire organization through the process of devising, prioritizing, and achieving innovative solutions for addressing complex social and environmental issues.

Operation Possible will involve more than 5,000 employees from 17 countries in a nine-month period, with approximately 300 ideas to solve the first-choice challenge of coexistence of food loss and hunger. Was crowdsourced. In subsequent jam sessions, the company has four innovative concepts ready for prototyping and verification. Beyond the numbers, it was the feedback received from employees that determined the success of the initiative.

During the jam session, the energy, passion, and sense of community I felt was something I had never felt before. Members of our legal team announced after the August session. There was an engineer in the room, but I felt it was a safe place to share my thoughts.

In conclusion, crowdsourcing ideas and engaging as many employees as possible in the innovation process is a great way to build an innovation pipeline and drive employee involvement. Technology and collaboration tools have come a long way and can drive these initiatives in a completely remote environment without compromising employee experience. In fact, for some employees who haven’t had the opportunity to attend traditional innovation sessions or hackathons, this virtual approach greatly enhances their experience and sense of belonging while working in remote or hybrid deployments. can do. Idea platforms and collaboration tools can be used strategically and creatively to facilitate collaboration, and corporate leaders can promote a comprehensive and collaborative environment and bring together employees around the world.

