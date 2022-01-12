Logitech Litra Glow Review: Great Light for Streaming and Working from Home





Whether you’re spending a lot of time on video Hangouts or serious about your Twitch or YouTube channels, you’ll need proper lighting. Sure, ring lights may be sufficient, but they can be awkward. If you need something more premium and customizable, you may be considering a serious investment of $ 100 or more. Fortunately, the $ 60 Logitech Litra Glow provides an excellent midpoint between the two.

Designed specifically for content creators, this LED light is compact and relatively affordable, perfect for anyone who wants to make their camera look more beautiful from their home office, especially if the office is a dim bedroom.

Are you wondering if Litra Glow is right for you? Under the new glow of Logitechs, after a few weeks of work and streaming, I think:

Great streaming and WFH lights

Logitech Litra Glow is a reliable and compact solution to make your camera look brighter and more realistic.

Who, what, how

Audience: The $ 60 Logitech Litra Glow is primarily aimed at content creators who need compact, high-quality lights for live streams and video. It’s also useful for people who are stuck in a dimly lit home office and want to make Zoom calls look good. This light is perfect for anyone with a Logitech G keyboard or mouse. It allows you to quickly control lights with keystrokes.

What you need to know: Logitech Litra Glow is a portable streaming LED light with many useful adjustment options. It can be easily fixed to most screens and has onboard controls for adjusting brightness and color temperature. It aims to provide accurate skin tones through Logitechs TrueSoft technology and is built to keep your eyes from getting tired after long-term use.

How to compare: The Litra Glow is more expensive than many other cheap ring lights, but much more affordable than other premium lighting options such as the $ 129 Corsair Key Light Air. The compact design that sits on top of the monitor and the easy-to-control Logitech keyboard and mouse support set it apart from many rivals. Corsair Key Light is as integrated as Corsair and Elgato products, so it’s worth considering for those deep in its ecosystem.

Mike Andronico / CNN

LitraGlow is often very small compared to typical ring lights that can often require a lot of desk space. The light itself is a small 3.6 x 3.6 inch round square that is screwed into the included monitor mount and can be adjusted in the range of approximately 8-14 inches. The overall set-up weighs just over 6 ounces when combined, making it extremely bag-friendly.

The plastic monitor mount was easy to use as it could be securely attached to a large number of displays in seconds. It’s highly adjustable and you can rotate the light 360 degrees to raise it up and down. It also has a sufficient amount of tilt to ensure that the light hits your face snugly. Also, if you want to place the Litra Glow elsewhere, such as on the side of your desk or on a TikTok video table, simply loosen the light and attach it to a standard tripod mount.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Still, the fact that Litra Glow is unobtrusively placed at the top of my monitor may be my favorite about it. When using a ring light, you usually have to desperately clean up the cluttered desk to make room, or put it on a lot of boxes at a high angle (yes, I did it a few times). rice field). But Litra Glow is always in the right place and ready to illuminate your face with the push of a quick button.

Speaking of controls, the back of the Litra Glow has several buttons for turning the lights on and off, and adjusting the brightness and color temperature. The buttons are behind the lights so it took me a while to get used to them, but with the Litra Glow on the monitor, the buttons were easy to reach, and eventually I could feel the brightness and warmth to make adjustments. I really like controlling LitraGlow with a Logitech keyboard, but go to that part below.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Despite its small frame, Litra Glow did a very reliable job and lit me up brightly, whether I was streaming on Twitch or hopping on a conference call.

To see how little Logitechs light made a big difference, I used LitraGlow both on and off with the Logitech C920 (our best webcam pick) in a series of less than trading lights. took a picture. When Litra Glow was activated, not only did the skin tone look much more accurate, but details such as bruises and stubble on the beard became much sharper, with significant improvements.

When I set the color temperature to the cool side, the light seemed a bit tight, but the warm setting consistently made me look real. I hit the Litra Glow on a $ 13 Old Shark ring light. There wasn’t a dramatic difference between the two, but a colleague noticed that I looked more natural with the Logitechs light and wasn’t blown away.

Mike Andronico / CNN

I also noticed that turning on the lights greatly improved the video quality (generally, the better the lighting, the higher the frame rate and the smoother the video). Litra Glow was also the only real light source in an almost hour-long live stream performed at night using Logitech StreamCam, making the entire video look bright and smooth.

Litra Glow uses a frameless diffuser (the same technology found in many home lighting options) to emit a large amount of soft light from a small frame while minimizing eye strain. This could be a major reason why Logitechs lights have proved to be very easy on the eyes when used for extended periods of time, even when the brightness is set to full blast.

Mike Andronico / CNN

Like many Logitech accessories, Litra Glow has a fair amount of customization options via the Logitech GHub app for PC and Mac. You can use this app to switch between 6 different presets from very cool to very warm gamuts, or manually tweak the color temperature and brightness and save them in your own custom profile. This software is easy to use, but when combined with a Logitech G keyboard or mouse, LitraGlow actually works.

If you’re using a Logitech keyboard with a programmable G key like the one used by the Logitech G815 Ive, you can assign either a LitraGlows preset or a control to them. For example, there is currently one G key to turn the light on and off, one dedicated to a particular preset and two keys that can be used to increase or decrease the brightness.

Being able to control the lights directly from the keyboard can be really fun. It’s certainly easier than reaching for the back of the device to turn it off or adjusting the color temperature. Compatible Logitech gaming keyboards can be on the more expensive side, but older models such as the $ 79 G613 are available to take advantage of this feature. You can also assign lighting controls to many Logitech G mouse click buttons. It’s much cheaper, starting at $ 39, and is sold frequently. I’m not saying you need to buy a Logitech G keyboard or mouse just for LitraGlow, but using it makes it much more intuitive and fun.

Litra Glow is not the only streaming light with this feature. The ElgatosKeyLight series is controlled from the company’s Stream Deck for easy access to brightness and temperature adjustments. However, these lights are much more expensive, with Keylight Air at $ 129 and Keylights at $ 199, making them more ideal for those who are willing to invest in larger and brighter light sources.

Mike Andronico / CNN

If you want your camera to look good, or if you’re willing to pay for something more compact and customizable than a ringlight, the $ 59 Logitech Litra Glow is a great option. Adjustable lighting makes it look like the real thing wherever you are. Also, the travel-friendly design can be easily secured to almost any monitor, laptop screen, or tripod. If you have a Logitech G keyboard or mouse, being able to adjust the lights with just a few quick keystrokes or clicks is a complete game changer.

That said, even if you choose the best ring light with this 10-inch Emart option, the standard ring light is much cheaper and half the price of $ 29. However, it requires a significant amount of desk space for proper installation. Similarly, compact rivals such as the $ 129 Elgato Key Light Air can make far more money.

It makes LitraGlow a great midpoint between the two, whether you’re heading towards Twitch stardom or want to look better during a terrifying one-on-one with your boss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/11/cnn-underscored/logitech-litra-glow-review/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos