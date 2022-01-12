BMW M5 prototype in early 2024 confirms plug-in hybrid powertrain





The BMW M is currently in serious shape. The CS model has won two Evo Car of the Year titles, the new M3 and M4 are in serious shape, and this year the all-new M2 and M4 CS are online. However, the brand surge is still in its infancy as it plans to roll out the first plug-in hybrid model. The next all-new BMW M5 is here.

Fewer prototypes of the BMW 5 Series were previously discovered in both the combustion engine and all-electric i5 formats, but this is the first time the details of the M5 and its story have been seen. There is no doubt about the adoption of the new M5s plug-in powertrain, which has both a front wing plug point opening and a front door plug-in hybrid monica. BMW has previously confirmed the development of a plug-in hybrid module that synchronizes with the existing 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 for the controversial XM. This combination will be included here.

Expected power and torque numbers are expected to reach near the 750bhp mark, and the V8 itself is unlikely to boost power significantly above the current competition 616bhp and plug-in units, adding around 136bhp. It will almost certainly hold its all-wheel drive system, which will be a decisive feature of the current generation M5. However, it is not clear what layout this new plug-in hybrid system will adopt, as all BMWs are currently integrating electric motors into their existing drivelines, but with AMG, the new rear The mount plug-in module opens up additional possibilities for packaging and weight distribution. , BMW M may have something else in place to maintain a large car that is balanced between the axles.

> BMW M3 Touring

The body is based on the next-generation 5 Series, which has not yet been revealed, but with significant changes to the body and a wider front arch, it is not a rare addition to the modern M5 and has a slight rear. It is widespread. Makeshift overfender clipped around the arch. In this very early stage of development, all of these elements are placeholders for the details that will eventually be used in the final production vehicle, but alongside a new level of environmental awareness, the new M5 is still at the same level, Even if it’s not custom engineering applied to the chassis.

The rest of the body appears to work more closely with the other 5 Series prototypes. It features a steeper rear screen and a shorter boot lid compared to the relatively upright G30. The front grille is also larger and looks more aggressive than the current model, but it also seems to bypass the controversial new look that the next 7 Series will adopt with its split headlight design and huge kidney opening.

Unfortunately, the new M5 could join the new generation of the 5 Series saloon about a year after it was revealed that it was set in mid-2023, and could be a 2024 model. There is still a considerable amount of waiting time. If it seems like it will take a long time to wait for this, it’s worth remembering the huge amount of calibration work that high performance car makers have to spend to make so many hardware work seamlessly. there is. The AMGs GT63S E-Performance is still in progress, despite the teaser campaign that lasted most of the two years. Still, if the new M5 is as good as the current M5 CS, it’s worth the wait.

