Global app store consumer spending increased 19% to $ 170 billion and downloads increased 5% to $ 230 billion in 2021 – TechCrunch





Consumer spending on mobile apps reached $ 170 billion in 2021, according to the State of Mobile 2022 report released today by App Annie. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the app economy across iOS, Google Play, and third-party Android app stores. China. That figure is up 19 percent year-over-year, down just 1 percentage point from the growth the company reported in its previous annual report. However, the increase in app downloads has fallen a bit further. Consumers today have more apps installed than ever before (230 billion downloaded in 2021 and set another record), but growth itself is slowing.

In January 2021, App Annie reported that the number of downloads in 2021 increased by 7% year-on-year, but decreased to only 5% in 2021.

Download growth today is driven primarily by emerging markets such as India, Pakistan, Peru, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt.

It’s also clear that consumers are spending more time on their apps. In some cases, it takes more time to watch TV.

According to the report, for example, the average American watches 3.1 hours of TV per day, but has spent 4.1 hours on mobile devices over the past year. And they aren’t even the heaviest mobile users in the world. In markets such as Brazil, Indonesia and South Korea, in 2021 users exceeded 5 hours a day on mobile apps.

Overall, the average time spent on apps in the top 10 markets analyzed in the survey exceeded 4 hours and 48 minutes in 2021, an increase of 30% from 2019. This includes averages for Brazil, Indonesia, South Korea, Mexico, India, Japan and Turkey. , Singapore, Canada, USA, Russia, UK, Australia, Argentina, France, Germany, China total.

Much of this time was spent on social, photo and video apps. This accounts for seven every 10 minutes spent on mobile over the past year. These categories and entertainment apps are especially appealing to Gen Z users in the United States.

Here in the United States, Gen Z’s most popular apps included Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, and Netflix. Millennials, on the other hand, preferred Facebook, Messenger, Amazon and WhatsApp. Generation X, compiled in Baby Boomer Demographics (ack!), Used Weather Channels, Amazon Alexa, NewsBreak, and Ring.

The increased time spent on this app has had a direct impact on personal consumption. In the United States, the protracted impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has required users to shop, work, learn, play, and entertain at home for the past year. According to App Annie, this has led to “amazing” growth in personal consumption. The market is $ 43 billion in 2021, an increase of $ 10.4 billion from 2020, equivalent to a 30% year-on-year growth, above the global average.

In terms of personal spending caps, there were 233 apps and games that earned over $ 100 million in 2021, and 13 titles that generated over $ 1 billion. It has 193 apps and games over $ 100 million, up 20% from 2020 with only eight titles over $ 1 billion annually.

Other than personal consumption, including paid apps, subscriptions, and in-app purchases, the broader mobile app market exceeded $ 295 billion in 2021, despite marketers’ concerns about Apple’s changing privacy and IDFA crackdowns. rice field. In 2022, the market is expected to grow to $ 350 billion, supported by major events such as the Beijing Olympics and the mid-term of the United States.

New mobile app releases also increased in 2021, publishers released 2 million new apps and games, bringing the total number of apps and games released so far on the App Store and Google Play to over 21 million. Of course, old apps and games have since been removed for years by either the publisher itself or the app store during cleanup. Currently, there are 5.4 million “live” apps and games in the app store, 1.8 million on iOS and 3.6 million on Google Play.

The report also states that Google Play accounted for 77% of all new releases last year and games accounted for 15% of all releases in both stores.

App Annie’s full report also delves into individual app categories such as games, finance, retail, video streaming, eating and drinking, health and fitness, social, travel, and dating.

Among the highlights from that survey:

Games: In 2021, an additional $ 16 billion in game consumer spending was added, bringing total spending to $ 116 billion. Finance: India’s financial app downloads exceeded 1 billion in 2021, and worldwide downloads in this category increased 28% year-on-year to 5.9 billion. Shopping: Shopping app usage time reached more than 100 billion hours worldwide in 2021, an increase of 18% year-on-year. The fastest growing countries include Indonesia, Singapore and Brazil (52%, 46% and 45% respectively). Video Streaming: The total time spent watching video streaming apps has increased by 16% worldwide from pre-pandemic levels. However, there was a decline in China as users moved to the shorter apps TikTok and Kwai. Netflix is ​​on track to exceed 1 million downloads in more than 60 countries in 2022. Food & Drinks: Food & Drinks app sessions reached 62 billion in 2021. Several regions, including the United States, drove growth in the fourth quarter (42% year-on-year). Year), Russia (154% year-on-year), Turkey (75% year-on-year), Indonesia (more than 9 times growth). Health and Fitness: Global downloads of health and fitness apps exceeded pre-COVID levels in 2021 despite a slight softening from the highs caused by the pandemic in 2020 in most countries. rice field. In the world’s top five meditation apps, personal consumption increased 27% year-on-year. Social: Time spent on the top 25 livestreaming apps was nine times higher than the social market year-on-year. This is a 40% year-over-year growth compared to 5% for all social apps. Global spending on the top 25 livestreaming apps in 2021 increased 6.5-fold from 2018, up 55% year-over-year. TikTok’s year-on-year growth rate has reached 75%. Travel: Travel app downloads recovered 20% in the second half of the year due to a surge from July to December 2021. It was $ 1 billion in 2021, an increase of 95% from 2018. Growth was driven primarily by the United States, Japan, China and the United Kingdom, with global consumer spending of $ 1.35 billion in 2021.

The report also lists top apps and games from around the world and around the world, both for download and personal consumption. Globally, the top five most downloaded apps in 2021 were Google Meet, Instagram, TikTok, Microsoft Teams and InShot. The list by consumer spending was YouTube, Tinder, Tencent Video, Disney +, and TikTok.

Top games by download included Project Makeover, acquapark.io, WormsZone.io, DOP 2: Delete One Part and Bridge Race. By spending, the list was guided by Honor of Kings, Fantasy Westward Journey, Candy Crush Saga, Homescapes and Empire & Puzzles.

The full report is here.

