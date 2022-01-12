Google suggests not include news showcases in German search results as antitrust investigations progress – TechCrunch





Due to the latest regulatory issues against Big Tech in Europe, Google has proposed not to expand the display of the “story panel” of news showcases to general search results, thereby banning Germany’s monopoly on news licensed products. Trying to solve the law investigation.

The German Federal Cartel Agency (FCO) announced today that it has proposed several steps to address antitrust concerns. This includes measures to put clear blue water between news showcase agreements and ongoing negotiations with publishers related to copyright licensing obligations. It is called neighboring rights of news.

Under EU and German law, Google will have to pay a copyright fee to the news publisher to display snippets of content — the 2019 EU work replaced by German law in May 2021. Following the rights reform.

A one-sided attempt by German legislators (about 10 years ago) was a market aggregator by forcing Google to pay a license fee to a local publisher to display content snippets on Google News. Easily blocked by a high-tech giant switching to an opt-in model of. ..

Ultimately, adopting EU-wide directives and, in combination with regional antitrust interventions, forcing Google’s hands on this issue, simply changing the way it operates to avoid payments. You can not.

Compliance with EU copyright law for tech giants is still underway, but to say the least. (Its work in this area has already attracted more than $ 500 million in fines in France. For example, Google’s approach to news licensing remains tightly regulated.)

Germany is not only scrutinizing Google’s negotiations with local news publishers, but as of today, is drawing operational concessions from Germany on how to operate news showcases.

When Google integrates News Showcase into common search results, FCO will self-prioritize its services or “interfere with services offered by competing third parties,” as Google previously intended. He said he was worried that this would happen.

Other concerns focus on whether the terms and conditions of the news showcase are “unjustly disadvantaged” to the participating publishers.

Regulators also said they are reviewing Google’s terms for access to Google’s news showcase service and investigating whether publishers are guaranteed non-discriminatory access.

It’s no coincidence last week that the FCO confirmed its ability to apply special measures to Google’s business under the authority to confront the digital market giants passed by local lawmakers earlier last year. This shortens the regulatory time frame and leaves less room for Google to wiggle FCO orders.

Copyright reforms focused on similar big tech are underway in the UK. Preliminary rules for gatekeeper giants are on track to be adopted at the EU level (also known as Digital Markets Act). As a result, Big Tech’s operational line in Europe is only shortened.

The FCO today suggested not expanding the display of licensed content to general German search results, saying, “Google has changed some of the practices it’s already investigating and the rest of the ambiguous by changing the showcase. He expressed his intention to address the pod concerns. Providing a contract and a clear statement. “

“In particular, showcase agreements should be clearly separated from ongoing negotiations between Google and publishers or their rights management organizations regarding other incidental copyright payments,” he added.

Technology giants unveiled the Global News Showcase product in October 2020. We have announced that we will pay participating publishers a bulk license to display news content in the so-called “story panel” (see Google’s product marketing example below). Google product.

At that time, Google faced rising legal requirements in many jurisdictions over rewards for displaying news content (for example, Australia pays for news reuse in August 2020). We devised our own legislative template for Google and Facebook).

So News Showcase’s Gambit is like Google’s naked attempt to use market power to bring as much profit as possible to the advertising-revenue Internet content business while limiting the oncoming revenue impact. It looked like.

News Showcase’s closed-door commerce provided Google with the opportunity to hang licensed carrots and compete with each other for publishers. I agreed to the terms and pressured to reduce the legally mandated license fee.

Initially, Google stated that content licensed under the news showcase would appear in the story panel of the Google News app on mobile devices. In addition, the content of participating publishers appeared to include news aggregator products on the desktop and personalized content feeds on mobile devices called Google Discover.

Obviously, we wanted to be able to see more of the licensed content across online real estate, such as by adding a News Showcase to our search results.

But in Europe, where Google’s search engine remains dominant, the plan quickly landed in regulated hot water over competitive concerns.

As the name implies, News Showcase products can raise awareness of participating publishers by introducing content to Google users at various touchpoints, including allowing mobile users to follow publishers. Provide sex. feed. As a result, publishers have a strong incentive to reduce transactions with Google and can take advantage of content licensing negotiations.

For example, publishers may find that they are motivated to reduce transactions with Google for News Showcase so that they don’t miss the possibility of extra traffic being sent (especially competitors). If you have already reduced transactions). License terms that may exempt or reduce copyright-based license fees.

The problem for Google is that European competition regulators use their own news display products and commercial terms to mix news showcase negotiations with legally required license fees for copyright compliance. You are not obsessed with attempts to pollute, but instead listen. To the publisher’s complaint that Google isn’t playing fairly. (For example, the FCO probe was opened following a complaint filed by rights management organization Corint Media.)

France’s competition watch agency, which issued heavy sanctions last summer, unilaterally negotiated with publishers seeking legal neighboring rights that Google would incorporate as ancillary elements without a separate monetary valuation. He said he tried to impose a global news licensed product.

The investigation is ongoing, but a $ 592 million fine has already landed on Google for violating previous orders.

Germany hasn’t taken sanctions yet, but the threat is clearly there as the FCO has new powers to combat abusive digital giants. Therefore, a positive suggestion for fine-tuning how Google will operate its news showcase products in Germany (FCO launched a T & C investigation only last summer).

Google’s dominance in Europe in the general search market means that Google has faced the implementation of many rust inhibitors in recent years, both at the EU and national level. However, it is no exaggeration to say that competition monitoring agencies in EU member states responded most quickly to the concerns of news publishers.

Germany was one of the first markets to get news showcases and may have contributed to the relatively quick scrutiny of products by the FCO. France was quick to replace EU copyright reforms with domestic law, but its competition watchdog negotiated fees with news publishers about Google’s compliance with neighboring rights requirements and content reuse. We have focused on the details of how we did it.

In December, French regulators announced that Google had made a series of promises to negotiate in good faith. It was suggested to apply for 5 years.

The French watchdog will be discussing Google’s proposal until the end of this month, after which it will decide whether to accept it or require additional action.

The German FCO is currently consulting locally on Google’s operational offers for news showcases.

In a statement, President Andreas Munto said: Google has proposed steps to address the competitive concerns associated with the Google News Showcase. The company has no plans to include showcase content in general search results. The conditions for participating in the Google News Showcase are not intended to prevent publishers from exercising general ancillary copyrights. Access to Google News Showcases is based on objective criteria. We rely on the ratings of affected market players to ensure that the measures proposed by Google are effective. We are conducting broader discussions in this area, taking into account the various interests that publishers may have.

He added that regulators are closely monitoring how Google negotiates copyright fees with publishers:

Yet another recent regulatory intervention triggered by publisher (and ad tech) complaints is that Google will remove support for third-party tracking cookies and move to a new set of ad targeting technologies (also known as privacy sandboxes). The plan is under close scrutiny by the UK’s competitive monitoring agency — and the process has led Google to propose a set of commitments to allow it to continue.

Separately, last summer, the French competition Watchdog was fined $ 268 million for self-priority with Adtech. This led to yet another action proposal from the tech giant, in this case a series of interoperability efforts.

