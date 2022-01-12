Veterans Department signs $ 13 million contract with Google Cloud





Hear about data and AI strategies from CIOs, CTOs, and other executives and senior executives at the Future of Work Summit on January 12, 2022.detail

Today, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has signed a $ 13 million multi-year contract with Google Cloud. This partnership allows developers to use the application programming interface (API) management platform Apigee to create new tools and applications to improve veteran access to VA services and data.

This implementation is part of the VAs Lighthouse API program, providing developers with secure digital access to the VA API, and veterans complete tasks such as filing and tracking electronic benefit claims and access to medical records. Develop new tools and services to help you.

This partnership will improve access to services such as medical, educational opportunities, unemployment support for housing assistance, and pension benefits for more than 19 million veterans and their families served by the Department of Veterans Affairs. Useful for. Federal in an interview.

Establishing this ongoing federal contract is a big win for Google Cloud and Apigee. It aims to maintain its position as one of the top API management tools on the market and provide enterprises with solutions to scale, manage, protect and monitor APIs. ..

Compete to lead the API management market

Since Google acquired Apigee for $ 625 million in 2016, the provider has established itself as one of the top providers in the full-cycle API management market, with organizations planning, designing, and implementing APIs. We provide solutions that can be used for testing and deployment.

The market itself is huge, and researchers predict that the API management market will reach $ 3.36 billion by the end of 2027 and will grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2021 to 2027.

Google Clouds Apigee is a popular solution used by clients such as Experian, Autodesk, and Macquarie, and has undoubtedly contributed significantly to Google Clouds revenue in 2021, but with solid providers such as Amazon Web Services (AWS). There is a conflict. Amazon API gateway.

AWS uses integration with AWS solutions to differentiate itself from Apigee and other providers. For example, Amazon API Gateway is designed to integrate with services such as AWS Lambda, making it easy for organizations to develop APIs for applications based on AWS infrastructure.

Amazon holds a 41% share of the cloud infrastructure market and is one of Google Cloud Apigees’ most important competitors with an annual revenue execution rate of $ 54 billion in 2021.

Other competitors include Axway with the Amplify API Management platform and IBM with IBM API Connect.

However, Google Cloud aims to differentiate Apigee from its competitors by providing a complete lifecycle API management solution. According to Sullivan, Apigee will help differentiate Google Cloud by enabling GCP on the only complete lifecycle API management platform offered by leading CSPs.

At the same time, establishing long-term arrangements with federal agencies is a major step for Google Cloud, which has its own position in managing federal agencies’ external FHIR implementations.

