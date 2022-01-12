Three new features to be introduced to improve WhatsApp





WhatsApp users are expected to introduce three new features into their app, which can quickly make it easier to sort messages.

For users of WhatsApp business accounts, the meta-owned platform is expected to release some improvements in the functionality of the app.

Sign up for our daily newsletter i newsletter survived the noise

WhatsApp Business is used by many companies as a more convenient way to provide customer service, whether requesting a delivery update or asking a question.

It’s understandable that companies receive so many messages from their customers that they need additional support to categorize them all.

The messaging platform makes it easier to find specific media in chat and sort links, media, and documents.

What’s new?

Users of WhatsApp Business users will be able to quickly classify chats between contacts, non-contacts, and unread messages.

According to WABetaInfo, which released this feature, “WhatsApp will be released on WhatsApp Messenger because it will be more useful in the WhatsApp business.”

However, we hope that it will help your customer service by making your app easier to navigate in your business.

The new features have appeared in the WhatsApp Business beta, a tester version of the app, but will soon be available on both iOS and Android.

Features for WhatsApp Messenger users

Apparently, a redesign of the app on the iPhone is underway for WhatsApp users.

WABetaInfo reported that the redesign “makes the chat list very clean”.

“In particular, we plan to remove the line where we can open the broadcast list and create a new group.”

The company is also reportedly developing better ways to see when people are talking about you.

Technology giant Meta is working on a better way to let users know when it’s mentioned in a chat.

This change allows you to more clearly indicate when a user was mentioned or replied by notifying you of the profile picture of the person who used your name or replied to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.scotsman.com/read-this/the-three-new-features-expected-to-be-introduced-to-improve-whatsapp-3524757 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos