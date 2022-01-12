Google must stop misusing data and curbing conservative speech





Austin City Councilor Mackenzie Kelly | Austin American Statesman

The Texans need to be very concerned about Google’s use of consumer data and privacy policies disguised by unreadable legitimates. New evidence and research has revealed much about Google’s data collection and misuse of such information.

Surprising evidence shows that Google provides federal information about users searching for a particular term. Imagine being contacted or asked simply because you searched for someone’s name. It sounds like a dystopian science fiction novel, but that’s the way Big Tech is heading.

This recent discovery is the latest example of how Google uses and abuses consumer data. Technology giants track user locations, search history, habits, and all aim to make money. “Google never sells personal information to third parties and can decide how to use it,” said Sundar Pichaiwrote, Google’s CEO. In fact, Google doesn’t need to sell your data. Instead, Google keeps your data and advertisers pay to access it. Google not only tracks all your movements, but also benefits from it.

Texas people who use Google to search for trendy new restaurants and hair stylists need to understand that the company does not kindly offer these services.

“Google is less interested in making money from the phone than making money from users as a product,” explains Mike Davis, an internet accountability project. It’s free, so Google Maps is great because it’s free, but Google distributed freebies all day and didn’t become a $ 1 trillion monopoly. This data is invaluable. ”

The data we collect is used to organize detailed profiles about you, your daily habits, locations, your favorite products, and more. After the information on Googleamassesenough, businesses can market their carefully selected ads to advertisers who target their potential customers. As a result, a single visit to a shoe store or clinic can result in a large number of targeted ads.

Nationwide, the vast majority of consumers are plagued by the eerie peculiarities of these ads, but most don’t know that Google makes $ 147 billion in advertising revenue annually.

Obviously, personal data is a monetary value asset that Google wants to acquire. However, very few, if any, consumers understand the value of personal information extracted by Google.

One estimate averages the value of American consumer personal data used in digital advertising to $ 240 a year, while another estimate is $ 420 a year.

Consumers clearly want to be asked for permission before Google uses personal information. And when that happens, they expect to be paid for it. According to a 2018 consumer survey, the overwhelming 90% of Americans consider it unethical to share data without permission. According to a survey commissioned by the Insights Network, 79% of consumers believe that they should be rewarded for sharing data.

The nasty misuse of personal consumer data is not the only concern. YouTube, a Google-owned company, faces allegations of suppressing conservative speech.

Prager U has previously sued Google for censoring its content. Rapper Bryson Gray pointed out how his music video, which made fun of the president, was removed from YouTube because of “medical misinformation.”

Google is also facing a lawsuit from its major competitor, Rumble, to “unjustly manipulate” search algorithms to drive traffic from Rumble to Google-owned YouTube.

Google and other big data companies have a moral obligation to treat everyone fairly and to provide consumers with informed options regarding the use of personal information. Google does have the technical ability to make such changes, but to date it hasn’t shown its willingness to do so.

Kelly is a member of the Austin City Council in District 6.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.statesman.com/story/opinion/2022/01/12/opinion-googles-misuse-data-suppression-conservative-speech-must-stop/9159362002/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

