March 25, Explore the Mysterious World with Kirby’s Dream Land and Forgotten Land-Nintendo





Explore a mysterious world on March 25th in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Join Kirby, a powerful and cute hero, in a game of Kirby and Forgotten Land. He gains new abilities in a 3D platform adventure of the Nintendo Switch system, full of wonders, wilderness and waddle dee. If it sounds intriguing, take a deep breath as the game will start on March 25th.

Kirby has the talent to breathe air, so when he arrives in an unknown land and discovers that Waddle Dee has been kidnapped by a flock by Beastpack, hell is cutting his job for him. increase! To save Waddle Dee, Kirby embarks on a journey with the curious Elphilin he meets in a new world. To get a glimpse of the quest you’re waiting for, you can visit https://youtu.be/RiPcRCWzcGo to see a new trailer for the game.

In this radical adventure, you’ll take advantage of the various Kirby abilities to fight enemies and navigate a vibrant 3D environment. Advance through a world of fusion of nature and past civilizations in a series of areas full of platform challenges. When you set out to free Waddle Dee caught at the goal point at the end of each stage, you’ll want to explore every corner to save as many Waddle Dee as you can along the way!

As the Beast Pack challenges, in addition to Kirby’s iconic copy abilities, new drill and ranger copy abilities have been added to the Kirby repertoire! It sinks to the ground with its drill copy ability and attacks enemies with a big blow from below. As Kirby unleashes the ranger’s copy ability, enemies will soon see the stars. This allows you to aim at enemies in the distance.

Kirby can also co-star in his adventure! If you want to invite friends and family to an adventure, you can have a second player join the journey as Bandana Waddle Dee. He can use his spear to launch various attacks. Especially when you want to take your points home, you can share Joy-Con to quickly start co-op * between two players on the same system.

Kirby’s Dream Land and Forgotten Land also introduce you to Waddle Dee Town, the center of your adventure. The town will grow more and more based on the number of Waddle Dees you save as you progress. Various shops will open and you can enjoy the townspeople’s favorite games. Kirby can even help at Waddle Dee Cafe. To satisfy your customers and aim for high scores, you need to prepare your orders quickly. You’ll also meet Waddle Dee in Waddle Dee Town and give some useful tips. By connecting to the internet, you will find details based on global player data, such as the total number of Waddle Dees rescued around the world and the current most popular copy capabilities. ** Get the latest information on the latest Kirby boom. !! !!

This year is also the 30th anniversary of the Kirby series, and you can download wallpapers and souvenirs here.

Kirby’s Dream Land and Forgotten Land can now be pre-ordered at some retail stores and Nintendo eShop for a suggested retail price of $ 59.99. For more information on the game, please visit https: //kirbyandtheforgottenland.nintendo.com/.

