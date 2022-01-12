New Common Sense: Google Search Reveals American COVID Shopping Habits





As the pandemic enters its third year, some of the shopping habits of the American COVID era, such as the strong demand for tequila and sweatpants, will remain here.

News Promotion: Axios has worked with Google Trends and Schema Design Company to create The New Normal, which analyzes products searched by Americans on Google after 2020. Items with a continuously increasing search interest appear to help you enter “new normal” details.

The need to stock home offices over the long term has increased the search for computer accessories, fax machines, scanners, computer monitors and printers. Cosmetology and self-care products seem to be becoming mainstream after a few stressful years. We are often looking for nails, skin care, hair care, massages and loungewear. Car parts, power tools, home and garden arrangements and decorations to make your time at home more flexible.

We were forced to look for new activities to keep ourselves entertained, paying attention to the CDC recommendations.

The growing interest in roller skating, disc golf and card games seems to be continuing so far. The same goes for making cocktails where “Tequila”, “Spirit” and “Liqueur” land in the “New Normal” category.

Another group of search terms showed a large spike in the response to a particular moment in the pandemic, but then cooled down.

This includes a shortage of toilet paper in 2020 and a time when President Trump at the time dangerously proposed injecting bleach to fight COVID. Also, the pandemic had little effect on the search volume of many daily necessities such as eggs, dog food, coffee and salt.

What they say: “Trend data really gives us honest insights into what people care about and how our lives have changed during the pandemic. “Masu,” Google Trends Simon Rodgers told Axios.

Of the 5,000 different topics initially analyzed, “The results are a showcase of the top 300 keywords that have come to show a clear pattern for a pandemic window to how our lives have changed.” Said Christian Marc Schmidt of Schema.

Deeper: Check out the new regular project here.

