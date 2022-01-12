Google Drive, OneDrive Top Cloud App for Malware Delivery: Report





Dive Briefs: According to a Netskope study, cloud apps are the leading malware distributors, overtaking web downloads. This study is based on anonymized data collected from the Netskope Security Cloud between January 1, 2020 and November 30, 2021. Due to its widespread adoption, cloud storage apps accounted for 69% of 2021 malware downloads. The apps with the most malware downloads in 2021 account for 37% of malware downloads, compared to 20% for OneDrive. The remaining top apps for malware downloads include Sharepoint, Amazon S3, and Github. Dive Insight:

Attackers rely on popular cloud apps because users trust the solutions they use on a daily basis.

“The most worrisome discovery was the ongoing tendency to abuse malicious Office documents and cloud apps for malware delivery. Attackers continue to use Office documents and cloud apps to deliver malicious content. Not only are we still successful in reaching our users, “Ray Canzanese, director of threat research at Netskope Threat Labs, said in an email.

Netskope’s findings are based on blocked malware, so attempts by hackers to get users to open malicious downloads were initially successful.

Threat groups, including Emotet, used cloud apps in 2020, increasing from 46% of malware delivery in the first quarter to 65% in the fourth quarter. However, last year’s cloud-based malware distribution peaked at around 66% between the second and fourth quarters, the report said. Netskope expects this trend to continue until 2022.

IBM has discovered that crypto miners and ransomware are the most common malware in cloud environments. According to the 2021 IBM Security X-Force Cloud Threat Landscape Report, malicious individuals create customized malware for the cloud, focus on Docker containers, and write in languages ​​such as Golang to run cross-platform. Updating old malware that has been done.

The most popular apps Netskope has found are Microsoft OneDrive, Google Drive, Amazon S3, and Box, based on the percentage of users who operate them.

While implementing pandemic, cloud-based solutions, enterprises prioritized continuity and productivity, lagging behind in security. Companies lack the right skills to monitor the tools adopted in a hurry, but the industry is solving the problem.

Over the next five years, the industry predicts that application development security skills will grow by 164%, followed by cloud security skills growth by 115%, according to (ISC) data.

While the industry is increasing its talents to incorporate more security, the shared responsibility model that distributes security between vendors and customers shows what companies need to protect. Customers are generally “responsible for minimizing the risk of exposure to malware,” Canzanese said.

“Most cloud storage apps don’t proactively scan customer-uploaded data, but there are exploit teams that remove content from attackers who exploit the app,” he said. “Some apps, especially Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, perform limited signature-based malware scans to limit malicious content from being shared on the platform.”

Canzanese recommends that companies install scanners to detect malicious content in incoming documents. “The combination of signatures, heuristics, and sandboxes allows us to accurately detect and block malicious Office documents before they can be opened,” he says.Also, when a malicious document is delivered[コンテンツを有効にする]Standard security training that asks the user if they need to click is mandatory.

