Accelerate Diagnostics Wins Suzhou Innovation Award to Support China’s Continued Commercialization Efforts





Tucson, Arizona, January 12, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AXDX) today announced that it has been honored as a recipient of the 15th Science and Technology Leader Innovation Awards in Suzhou Industrial Park (SIP), China. Our accelerated pheno system.

A contest for Science and Technology Leader Innovation and Entrepreneurship Awards is held to promote and promote the continued growth of world-class high-tech industrial parks and attract high-tech innovation and entrepreneurial leaders (teams) to SIP, Suzhou. Twice a year. Every contest attracts hundreds of applicants for this prestigious award. Announced by the SIP Science and Technology Innovation Commission on December 29, 2021, the Accelerate Pheno System, an innovative platform for rapid identification of infectious disease pathogens and automated antibiotic susceptibility testing, is in the “Leading Entrepreneurial Talent Incubation” category. Was won. The Accelerate Pheno System has the potential to reduce morbidity and mortality associated with bacterialemia and reduce the burden of antibiotic resistance by providing identification and antimicrobial susceptibility test results days earlier than current diagnostic methods. It was recognized that there was.

Accelerate Diagnostics will continue its strategy to localize and access the Chinese market using the market-leading Accelerate Pheno System, providing the rapid diagnostic tools needed to combat antimicrobial resistance in China. is. This award brings further recognition to the Accelerate Pheno System and helps bear the short-term costs of continuing its commercialization efforts in China.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.about

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Is an in vitro diagnostics company dedicated to providing solutions to the global challenges of antibiotic resistance and sepsis. The Accelerate Phenosystem and Accelerate PhenoTest BC kits combine several techniques aimed at reducing the time clinicians have to wait to determine the optimal antibiotic therapy for a deadly infection. FDA-approved systems and kits fully automate the sample preparation procedure and report phenotypic antibiotic sensitivity results approximately 7 hours directly from positive blood cultures. According to recent external studies, this solution provides results 1-2 days faster than existing methods, allowing clinicians to optimize antibiotic selection and individual patient-specific doses a few days in advance. increase.

“ACCELERATE DIAGNO STICS”, “ACCELERATE PHENO”, “ACCELERATE PHENO TEST”, and the diamond logo and mark are Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Is a trademark or registered trademark of.

For more information about the company, its products and technologies, or recent publications, please visit visitaxdx.com.

Description of future prospects

Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking, including plans that may require commercial entry into the Chinese market. Actual results or developments may differ materially from those predicted or implied in these forward-looking statements. Information on the risks and uncertainties faced by Accelerate Diagnostics is entitled “Risk Factors” in the company’s latest Form 10-K annual report submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 2, 2021. Included in sections and other reports. The company submits it to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Our forward-looking statements are subject to general industry and market conditions. Except as required by federal securities law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events, uncertainties, or other contingencies. Suppose.

SOURCE Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerate-diagnostics-wins-suzhou-innovation-award-to-support-continued-china-commercialization-efforts-301458961.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos