Google search options free plan





Neeva, an ad-free Google search alternative launched last June, will finally work with plans to charge a subscription fee for the service.

But instead of immediately throwing paywalls in front of potential users, startups are launching free slots. The free version of Neeva will also be ad-free, but with restrictions on certain features such as monthly usage restrictions and Slack integration. Those who pay $ 5 per month for their Neeva Premium subscription will get additional benefits that will be determined later. (VPN services and password managers may be candidates.)

Co-founder Sridhar Ramaswamy, who ran Google’s entire advertising business until 2018, said the freemium approach is likely to free people from Google’s habits. He says that users who run at least 10 queries in Neeva and install company browser extensions are three times more likely to continue using search engines indefinitely. When users perform most searches on Neeva, they are much more willing to pay.

“We saw this and said we needed a broad goal-achieving process for people trying Neeva. To show our value, they often subscribe to the product,” Ramaswamy said. say.

Calm search engine

The lack of ads, and monitoring online activity for tracking purposes, is not Neeva’s only hook. Integration with services such as Slack, Notion, and Dropbox allows you to search for personal information along with results from the web, and when you search for a product to buy, you’ll see a carousel of reviews from trusted sites. Some of Neeva’s results can be expanded to the preview pane. For example, the strengths and weaknesses of a particular smart home hub or oven mitt are displayed.

Except for the lack of ads, Neeva’s basic look and feel is clearly Google-ish. [Image: courtesy of Neeva]

According to Ramaswamy, the company is conducting sentiment analysis for some Neeva users, using search engines to emphasize more reliable sources of information than sponsored or over-optimized for SEO. I found that I was calm and encouraged.

“The fact that people agreed with our vision was a pleasant surprise,” he says.

Still, Neeva may have scared users by telling them in advance that they will eventually have to pay. The company hasn’t actually collected money from users yet and offers a three-month trial without a credit card, but it’s always reminded that the clock is ticking.

“The account settings I provided in the past always meant that I had to pay someday, so it felt like a free trial of a paid service,” said Steve Shure, CEO of Neeva. .. .. “I don’t feel like that anymore.”

The boundaries of the free version of Neeva are more ambiguous. According to Ramaswamy, Neeva starts by limiting users to 60 queries per month, but that limit is subject to change and will not be disclosed to users in advance. Neeva may also provide a grace period when a user reaches the limit and give the user the opportunity to pay before completely depriving them of access. For new users, the actual hard paywall can be weeks or months ahead.

“When it comes to restrictions, it’s very generous,” says Shure.

Future benefits

The fluid nature of Neeva’s business model extends to the benefits it plans to offer to paying subscribers. Ramaswamy not only removes all usage restrictions, but also brings up many ideas. Paid users may be invited to community forums where they can interact with product managers to access other privacy-centric services such as VPNs and password managers. Advancement to NFT is not out of the question.

However, these initiatives have not yet begun. According to Shure, Neeva’s VPN and password manager plans haven’t been finalized as the company is still in talks with potential partners. The company does not rule out expanding its services to include other perks such as email and cloud storage.

In addition to searching, Neeva provides features such as browser tracking protection with a “Hall of Shame” that aggregates trackers installed on a particular website. [Image: courtesy of Neeva]In other words, there’s still a lot to come up with this fledgling search engine. But Neeva’s commitment to be ad-free is determined. After all, it’s Neeva’s main differentiator when compared to other privacy-centric search engines like DuckDuckGo and Brave. And that’s an important idea that Niva bet on the whole business. Free tiers are a big issue because they give the idea a chance to thrive. Ramaswamy said: “

