2021 was a shocking year for Israeli high tech, says the head of the Innovation Authority.





Too many people see 2021 as a bumper year in their field, exactly because Dror Bin, CEO of the Israeli Innovation Authority, describes the country’s high-tech sector in the second year of the world. The word to use. A pandemic that resulted in additional blockades, border closures, and a continuous wave of viral variants.

Bin, who was appointed CEO of the authorities a year ago, told Jewish insiders in a recent interview. Probably the best year ever for Israeli tech.

Bin’s definitive statement is supported by incredible data collected by authorities, an independent public authority that strengthens Israel’s innovation ecosystem and acts as a bridge to government.

During 2021, Israeli companies raised more than $ 22 billion. Exits, mergers and acquisitions, and initial public offerings totaled $ 80 billion. The cumulative market capitalization of Israeli companies trading on Wall Street was $ 300 billion. And with a record 79 unicorns, the company was worth over $ 1 billion.

In addition, the IIA said Israel’s high-tech sector now accounts for about 50% of Israel’s total exports and 15% of the country’s GDP. 10% of Israelis work in high tech and pay about 25% of the country’s total income tax. National spending on private R & D is 4.9% of GDP, second only to South Korea and above the average of 2.47% by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development. In addition, the number of companies listed on NASDAQ (116 companies) is the third largest after the United States and China.

The 2020 normalization agreement between Israel and the four Arab countries also supported this sector. The newly established UAE-Israel Business Council, which unites more than 6,000 Emirati and Israeli businessmen, predicts that bilateral trade could reach $ 2 billion in 2022. Technical department.

Bin, a former president and CEO of RAD Communications, a Tel Aviv-based manufacturer of networking equipment, worked in the Israeli high-tech industry 25 and 20 years ago, so we’re here. He states that he never dreamed of reaching it.

The COVID-19 outbreak, which pushed many businesses and services into virtual space, actually stimulated high-tech demand, Bin said, Israeli companies quickly adapting to the new environment and the government investing. He added that he intervened to maintain the flow. In the area of ​​startup.

He told JI that there was digital transformation and much of what was once happening in the physical world had to move to the virtual world, which increased demand. Israeli DNA is flexible and has the ability to adapt quickly to changing situations. It also has a long history of entrepreneurial, investor and government policy that benefits this sector.

when [COVID] It started and the market was shocked. Many investors were reluctant to invest because of the high degree of uncertainty, Bin explained. We got funding from the government and invested in different types of startups for a while until investors were ready to return. This was one of the main reasons why the number of domestic startups did not decrease.

Founded in 2016, the Israel Innovation Authority has three key functions for investing in the research and development of innovative and groundbreaking products, with an annual investment budget of 2 billion NIS ($ 640 million). Prepare for future technological trends. Enables regulation, including finding ways to remove obstacles and expand human capital in the high-tech sector.

After the year of Bumper, Bin hopes the industry will continue to grow and expand, in contrast to the past, with a focus on maintaining Israeli tech domestically and diversifying into new areas of innovation. He said he was doing it.

He said there was a paradigm shift that would change a lot in the future. Traditionally, the Israeli startup ecosystem was based on the establishment of small businesses with the goal of finding a multinational or American company to acquire it.

Currently, according to Bin, there are about 10 to 15 companies that have become giants in their space and are choosing to stay in Israel. He estimates that an additional 100 Israeli companies could become leaders in one of the global markets.

Mr Bin also said Israel’s tech market is beginning to diverge in new directions.

If Israel has been strong in the cyber and fintech or enterprise software markets in the past, there has been a shift to new markets such as food technology, especially alternative proteins, agritech, and bioconvergence (development of new medical and medical devices). rice field. Said. Imagination can continue to work full time here and find more exciting new things.

To further drive growth, the IIA has worked to ease Israeli bureaucracy and relax regulations to help Israeli businesses thrive. Bin shows an example of the drone market. This is something the authorities have been paying attention to in recent years. He said he has already defined a playground to bring together Israeli regulators, the Israeli Civil Aviation Bureau and industry innovators to benefit all parties.

He also said the IIA has invested in labor shortages in one of Israel’s high-tech challenges. We intervened in this about two years ago and started implementing a new model of recruitment to enter the industry, Bin said, with a retraining program for educated people and women (sectors). About 30% of our employees), Arabs and ultra-Orthodox.

Bin said there is no single factor for Israel to succeed in building a booming global innovation hub. All that is required to create this magic is to do it in the right place and at the right time, he told JI.

Citing a combination of Israeli risky culture, the need to develop a defense system, and very wise government policies, Bin added: there is also the fact that Israel is very small, and small is innovation. It’s an advantage when it comes to, he said, often evolving in densely populated areas that everyone knows. All of this is well integrated, creating a wave of innovation.

No matter how you look at the Israeli ecosystem, its funding, quality of capital, unicorns, IPOs, whatever indicators you want, Israel’s technology ecosystem will grow exponentially in 2021. It was the best year ever. , Hillel Fuld agrees to be a technical columnist and startup advisor.

To explain the growth, Frud mentioned the Torah part last week. There we talk about the Jews of Egypt, and how they proliferated the more they were oppressed.

We tend to do this because the Jews thrive under pressure, he said. There is an inverse correlation between terrorism and innovation. In other words, if there is more terrorism, there will be less innovation, but if not, I think it will happen in 2021, the year of the pandemic. It will be slow or less innovation, but it wasn’t.

Even if I was surprised, I wasn’t surprised because all the signs showed that we would continue to grow, but this year was so explosive that the growth rate surprised me, Said Fuld.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jewishinsider.com/2022/01/for-israeli-high-tech-2021-was-a-bumper-year-says-head-of-innovation-authority/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos