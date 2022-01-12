For B2B technology companies, a customer-centric approach leads to innovation





If you’ve learned in the last 18 months, it’s inevitable change in both business and life. But for technology teams, allowing only business-led and product-led initiatives to define strategies during these unprecedented times of change loses focus and impacts the organization over the next few years. It can lead to adverse effects. As a result, more and more technology companies are refocusing on customer centricity when it comes to innovation.

What does it mean to be truly customer-centric?

A customer-centric approach is generally a phrase for using feedback to improve the customer experience. For technology, especially B2B services, this can mean a lot of different things, but being truly customer-centric isn’t just about leveraging behavioral data. This means that customers are at the center of decision making, especially when it comes to innovation.

According to Forrester, those who put their customers at the forefront of decision-making perform 80% better on the S & P 500 Index than those who don’t. In addition, their customers are 7 times more likely to be long-term customers, 8 times more likely to try other products offered, and 15 times more likely to give positive reviews by word of mouth. In the technical field, this is an important fact to note. The pressure to continually innovate and launch new products faster.

How client sponsors foster customer centricity

It’s no wonder it’s imperative to make your customers your most important stakeholder. But how? In the past, engineers, not end users, often created new products for technology companies. The customer-centric approach needs to change this old-fashioned way of thinking. Technology companies need to listen to what their customers want. It looks easy, but it’s not just a survey. It’s about solving the problem and focusing on determining what the problem is most valuable to. One such method that has proven to be effective is to involve client sponsors throughout the product development lifecycle.

Companies and clients need to work together to jointly create opportunities to deliver solutions as well as produce products. The client sponsorship program allows technology companies to work directly with clients to correctly define issues, discuss potential solutions, and validate solutions and products before building them. The client sponsor then tests the created solution to ensure that the design and construction meet the expectations set at the time of product discovery, and that those products and services are delivered in a timely manner. Make sure. This type of approach allows tech companies to increase adoption, increase customer commitment, and reduce the amount of additional work required after they are brought to market.

Customer centricity is ongoing

To be truly customer-centric, organizations need to think in the long run. When the product goes on sale, the work actually begins. Follow-up and continuous feedback should be taken into account, with an emphasis on continuous process improvement.

Whether your team employs client sponsors or uses a different approach, customer experience is always at the heart of the process and needs to be filtered across your organization. This includes:

Training: New employees may need to better understand how the company interacts with its customers. Existing team members can benefit from ongoing coaching that ensures that customers are at the forefront and centered in all decisions.

Awareness of Success: Affirmation, sharing of wins, and strengthening of customer experience efforts are effective motivations for focusing on customer centricity.

Communication: The team needs to stay in touch with the client during “downtime” to understand future expectations, new technologies available, and the pulsation of the client’s mindset.

Insight-based decision making for lifelong customers

Opinions change. Needs evolve. And this is more absolute than any other area in the tech industry. Innovation must be seen in a broad sense. It starts, but it never really ends.

Everyone benefits from this type of approach to innovation. This is even more so when client feedback is incorporated into the final customized solution to fix a particular problem that needs to be resolved. That’s why the tech industry is paying attention, with an estimated 58% of tech companies investing in a larger CX budget than this year. The transformation to a truly customer-centric organization is long and multifaceted, but its benefits go far beyond effort.

Matt Robison is Chief Operating Officer of Rev.io. Based in Atlanta, Robinson is an operations and services executive with a strong strategic vision and business / financial insights, with the ability to look ahead of the business, coordinate strategic goals and seize opportunities. increase.

