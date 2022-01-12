Nuro’s latest autonomous delivery bot is designed for the masses – TechCrunch





Nuro unveiled one of the last pieces of its commercial autonomous delivery strategy on Wednesday.

Raising more than $ 2.13 billion since the company was founded by former Google engineers Dave Ferguson and Jiajun Zhu in June 2016, the startup is a third-generation design designed for commercial operation and manufactured in partnership with BYD North America. Announced an electric autonomous delivery vehicle.

Nuro has removed the alphanumerical nomenclature (R1, then R2) for this delivery bot, which was designed to carry luggage rather than people. Instead, the vehicle is called “Nuro”, a kind of self-titled album aimed at introducing the robot to the masses, a name that indicates where this flagship model is in the company. If you’re not sure, “Nuro” is at the top.

Nuro bots are not sidewalk delivery bots. This new generation, and all previous iterations of Nuro, are targeted at roads.

The new “Nuro” bot is a production-grade vehicle for automobiles, with twice the cargo volume of previous models, customizable storage, and a temperature-controlled compartment to keep items warm or cold. This means that bots are designed and manufactured to handle the effort that delivery vehicles can expect to withstand, such as weather, potholes, human abuse, and long roads.

Nuro delivery bots also include safety features designed to protect people such as pedestrians and cyclists who may encounter vehicles. The vehicle is equipped with several types of sensors, including cameras, radar, lidar, and infrared cameras, providing a 360-degree view with built-in redundancy in the event of a failure.

One of the notable items is the external airbag that deploys when the vehicle comes into contact with a person or other object.

Bot history

Initially, the company used a modified Toyota Prius sedan for testing and pilot grocery delivery in Arizona and Texas.

The company moved to R1 in December 2018 and took the first step towards a vehicle designed specifically for the package.

Its second generation vehicle, called the R2, was introduced in February 2020. Designed and assembled in the United States in collaboration with Michigan-based Roush Enterprises, the R2 was equipped with LIDAR, radar, and cameras that provided a “driver.” 360 degree view of the surroundings.

However, it lacked some of the features normally required by the US Department of Transportation’s National Road Safety Authority. After three years of cooperation with regulatory agencies, Nuro received an unmanned driving tax exemption from NHTSA for R2 vehicles. This tax exemption allows the vehicle to drive without door mirrors, windshields, or a back camera that shuts off when moving forward.

Nuro also has all the approvals and permits needed to operate a self-driving car delivery service that can be billed to California customers.

The new “Nuro” bot, at least for now, is the final step towards its commercial goals.

Build a bot in the desert

The company is not yet ready to unleash Nuro all at once. I’m getting closer.

Nuro has raised a wealth of funding, piloted vehicles with prominent partners and has grown to more than 1,200 employees.

The company has been in less than five years, Greylock Partners, SoftBank Vision Fund, T. It attracted prominent individual and institutional investors such as RowePrice Associates Inc. The latest $ 600 million funding round, announced a few months ago, was led by a new investor. Tiger Global Management includes Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company LLC, Gaorong Capital, Google, Kroger, SoftBank Vision Fund 1, T. RowePrice Associates, Inc. And includes funds and accounts advised by Woven Capital.

Nuro has also landed several well-known partners such as Seven-Eleven, CVS Pharmacy, Domino, FedEx, Kroger Grocery and Wal-Mart.

We are currently using some of that capital to build a new $ 40 million final manufacturing facility and closed-course test truck in southern Nevada. The company has also acquired more than 74 acres of Las Vegas Motor Speedway to build a closed-course test facility that enables the development and verification of autonomous on-road vehicles. The company previously said that test trucks measure bot performance in a wide range of scenarios, from avoiding pedestrians and pets to providing bike space on shared roads, environmental testing and vehicle system validation.

Its supplier partner, BYD North America, assembles new model hardware components. It will then be completed at Nuro’s new facility and ready to deploy the bot.

“BYD attaches great importance to this collaboration with Neuro,” said BYD Co. Ltd. Executive Vice President of BYD Motors Inc. Stella Li, president of the company, said in a statement. Li added that BYD will use the manufacturing capacity of the Lancaster facility to support Nuro and bring more jobs to California.

Nuro does not provide specific capacity figures. According to the company, the facility is capable of manufacturing and testing “tens of thousands” of delivery vehicles annually. Also, no schedule was given, except that the Nevada facility will be fully operational this year. Construction started on-site in November 2021.

Nuro does not say where these commercial grade bots will be initially deployed. The company has confirmed that it has reached a formal agreement with its existing partner, Kroger, to use the new Nuro delivery bot.

