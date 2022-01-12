The rubber material lasts a long time and holds the key to a safer EV battery





Engineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology used rubber electrolytes to solve common problems (slow lithium-ion transport, poor mechanical properties).

Professor Lee Seung-woo (left) and Professor Michael J. Lee (right) have demonstrated a more cost-effective and safer solid-state polyelectrolyte (rubber material) for all-solid-state batteries. (Photo provider: Georgia Tech)

For electric vehicles (EVs) to become mainstream, they need cost-effective, safe, and long-lasting batteries that do not explode or harm the environment during use. Researchers at the Georgia Institute of Technology may have found a promising alternative to traditional lithium-ion batteries made from the common material rubber.

Elastomers, or synthetic rubbers, are widely used in advanced technologies such as consumer products, wearable electronics and soft robotics due to their excellent mechanical properties. Researchers have found that when this material is compounded into a 3D structure, it can act as an ultra-highway for high-speed lithium-ion transport with excellent mechanical toughness, allowing longer charging of batteries that can be charged farther. Did. The research conducted in collaboration with the Korea Advanced Science and Technology Institute was published in Journal Nature on Wednesday.

In traditional lithium-ion batteries, ions are transferred by liquid electrolytes. However, the battery is inherently unstable. Even the slightest damage can leak into the electrolyte, leading to an explosion or fire. Safety issues have forced the industry to consider all-solid-state batteries that can be manufactured using inorganic ceramic materials or organic polymers.

Most of the industry is focused on building inorganic solid electrolytes. However, Sunwley, an associate professor of mechanical engineering at George W. Woodruff, who is part of a team of researchers who have discovered excellent rubber-based organic polymers, is not difficult, expensive, and environmentally friendly. Stated. For other materials. Solid polyelectrolytes continue to be of great interest due to their low manufacturing costs, non-toxicity and soft properties. However, conventional polyelectrolytes do not have sufficient ionic conductivity and mechanical stability for reliable operation of solid-state batteries.

Innovative 3D design dramatically improves energy density and performance

Engineers at the Georgia Institute of Technology used rubber electrolytes to solve common problems (slow lithium-ion transport, poor mechanical properties). An important breakthrough was to allow the material to form three-dimensional (3D) interconnected plastic crystal phases within a robust rubber matrix. This unique structure provides high ionic conductivity, excellent mechanical properties, and electrochemical stability.

This rubber electrolyte can be made using a simple polymerization process at low temperature conditions, creating a robust and smooth interface on the surface of the electrode. These unique properties of rubber electrolytes prevent the growth of lithium dendrites, accelerate ion transfer, and enable reliable operation of all-solid-state batteries even at room temperature.

Rubber is used everywhere because of its high mechanical properties, which will allow us to make cheaper, more reliable and safer batteries, Lee said.

High ionic conductivity means that more ions can be moved at the same time, said Michael Lee, a graduate researcher in mechanical engineering. By increasing the specific energy and energy density of these batteries, you can increase the mileage of the EV.

Researchers are currently looking for ways to improve battery performance by increasing battery cycle time and further improving ionic conductivity to reduce charging time. So far, their efforts have doubled the battery performance / cycle time.

This work has the potential to enhance Georgia’s reputation as a center of EV innovation. SK Innovation, a global energy and petrochemical company, is part of an ongoing collaboration with the Institute to build next-generation all-solid-state batteries that are safer and more energy-dense than traditional lithium-ion batteries. We are funding additional research on materials. SK Innovation recently announced that it will build a new EV battery plant in Commerce, Georgia. It is expected to produce 21.5GWh of lithium-ion batteries annually by 2023.

All-solid-state batteries can dramatically improve the mileage and safety of electric vehicles. Fast-growing battery companies, including SK Innovation, believe that commercialization of all-solid-state batteries will be a game changer for the electric vehicle market, said Choi Kyung-hee, director of SK Innovation’s Next Generation Battery Research Center. Through a joint project between SK Innovation and Professor Lee Seung-woo of Georgia Institute of Technology, great expectations are placed on the rapid application and commercialization of all-solid-state batteries. “

Quote: M. Lee, et. al, “Elastomer Electrolyte for High Energy Solid Lithium Batteries” (Nature, 2022) https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-04209-4

Georgia Tech is one of the top 10 public research universities to develop leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition. The Institute offers degrees in Business, Computing, Design, Engineering, Liberal Arts, and Science. Approximately 44,000 students from 50 states and 149 countries study through Atlanta’s main campus, France and China campuses, and distance learning and online learning. As a leading technical college, Georgia Institute of Technology is the driving force behind Georgia, southeastern, and national economic development, conducting more than $ 1 billion annually in research for government, industry, and society.

