What is Wordle? How to play the hit online word guessing game, Wardle Rule-and why is it so popular?





Word Guessing Web Game Wordle has lived its own life since the boom began in November and December. It is believed that millions of people around the world enjoy simple and frustrating daily word puzzle games created by American software engineers. How to pass time during a pandemic.

Brooklyn-based software engineer Josh Wardle released Wordle for free on his website last October, but now with a grid of green, yellow, and gray tiles scattered across the social media timeline. Is widespread in.

A free online word game presents players with a mysterious five-letter word every day. This can only be inferred after 6 trials. For each word attempt, an individual letter turns green or yellow if found in Wordle daily.

Every day, a new mysterious five-letter word is displayed, and you need to enter and guess the five-letter word in the Wordles 30 tile grid (image credit: screengrab / wordle).

Wordle boomed last month after clearing social media feeds, tracking daily Wordle results in spreadsheets, and looking at linguistic theory to help you discover new random words faster every day. Since I started, I have been living my own life.

But what is Wordle? And why has such a simple word puzzle game become so popular online?

Here’s everything you need to know about the overwhelmingly popular online word guessing games and how to play them.

What is Wordle?

Wordle is an online word game that is somewhat similar to popular cryptanalysis, color-coded board games like Mastermind, but its design is even simpler.

The first attempt will change the color of the tile containing the correct letters to yellow, green, or gray, prompting the user to further guess on words that contain more correct or partial letters in the word of the day. ..

According to the game’s success profile at the New York Times, Wordle was born out of the pandemic boredom of Wardle, a social engineer who previously designed a unique social experiment for Reddit, an online community discussion platform.

Wardle told the New York Times that he is trying to create something that will satisfy his partner’s reputation for spelling games such as puzzle games, crossword puzzles, and the popular Spelling Bee of the New York Times.

Starting in October, the number of players surged from dozens of players guessing each word of the day to millions by the end of the first week of the new year.

How can I play Wordle?

The game is more frustrating and difficult than it seems at first, but the rules for Wordles are fairly simple.

Guessing in Wordle for the day should be 5 characters long, and only a total of 6 trials are possible.

After entering the first five letters of the word, press Enter to send.

Then you’ll see that each letter on the tile turns gray, yellow, or green.

If the tile turns yellow, this means that the particular letter is included in the mysterious word of the day, and if it turns green, that letter is included in the last word and in the appropriate place. ..

The letters on the tiles that are grayed out mean that they are not included in the wardle, and the wardle is based on which letters are completely correct (green) or almost correct (yellow) in the previous attempt. I can understand what it is.

However, English players, along with players who choose English spelling instead of American spelling for a particular word, between American and English spelling when trying to guess a daily word in Wordle. You need to be aware of the slight differences that can occur.

And if you try Wordle once that day, you won’t be able to try it again.

Most of today’s games are very addictive in the pursuit of winning and losing and can be unlimited, but Wordle can only be played once a day and users will patiently wait until the next day for a new game. You need to guess. The words of the day with a small number of trials.

Why is Wordle so popular?

Far from the eerie, realistic graphics, notifications, and enthusiastic animated mobile and video games that exist in the modern world, Wordles seems to be largely due to its simplicity.

With hundreds of thousands of users jumping to the Wardles site every day to guess new words, many users have only one five-letter answer for everyone, a game that can only be played once a day. Enjoying the simple frustration of. Rather than consuming instantly or all at once.

Wardle told The New York Times that he encouraged him to spend three minutes a day.

“Similarly, we don’t need any more time.

However, the topic of the game is also related to the current hype on social media, and many users choose to share Wordle results daily with platforms such as Facebook and Twitter and friends.

Wordles’ simple share button appears when you succeed or fail to guess the word of the day, instantly copy the result to the clipboard and copy it to your tweet, post, or text as a series of gray, yellow, and green squares. And paste it.

@WordleStats, a Twitter bot that accumulates and posts daily Wordle statistics posted on Twitter, found 107,134 Wordle result tweets on Monday, January 10th alone.

