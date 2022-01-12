Manat continues to grow the National Health Group with the arrival of industry pioneers





The addition of Dr. Christina Jenkins and Claudia Page is based on Manat Health’s commitment to improving health outcomes and access to care.

Interdisciplinary and integrated professional services companies Manatt, Phelps & Phillips and LLP are expanding their diverse team of Manat Health lawyers and business consultants today with the arrival of Dr. Christina Jenkins of New York and Senior Advisor of Claudia Page of San Francisco. Announced. Francisco.

CEO Donna L. Wilson said: Manat’s managing partner. “Christina and Claudia’s healthcare consulting and business experience will be an exciting addition to our team and a valuable resource for healthcare clients in all areas of the industry.”

As one of New York’s most prominent healthcare leaders, Dr. Jenkins redesigns and grows health systems, evaluates healthcare technologies, extensive change management and multi-stakeholder collaboration, and develops care models. , And has experience in increasing clinical value. Work closely with providers, payers, and healthcare leaders across venture-backed healthcare organizations. Separately, Dr. Jenkins is actively leading venture capital investments in seed and early-stage digital health and hardware-enabled platform companies that transform health diagnosis, treatment and monitoring.

With over 25 years of experience in the healthcare and social services sector, Page collaborates with clients on research, policy analysis, and strategic guidance on access to healthcare and social safety nets. She has a background in philanthropy, non-profit start-up and management, board development, and policy analysis to address the health inequality faced by different people through innovative technology and public interest financing. I have been working on a number of targeted projects.

Bernstein, leader of Manat Health, said: “Both are career pioneers and greatly improve our ability to support our clients.”

In addition, Dr. Jenkins worked closely with Bernstein as Vice-Chair of the NYC COVID-19 Rapid Response Coalition. In this position, she assisted vulnerable New Yorkers disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis through technology-enabled outreach and social services support.

Page previously served as Director of Safety Nets and Innovation, focusing on the mental health and social safety nets of Medicaid’s children and adolescents. She has a deep understanding of how Medicaid manages care, school and technological advances (including remote mental health) and affects poorly serviced children and adolescents. Page also launched a national social technology and policy non-profit organization aimed at improving enrollment in social benefit programs and increasing access to care by combining technology, policy and advocacy. ..

“I am excited to work with the Manat Health Team under our common mission of significantly improving health outcomes, access, and experience,” said Dr. Jenkins. “Over the years, I have worked closely with many on the team. Successful transformation from within the client to use responsible innovation, change leadership and better meet patient needs. We are pleased to be able to support and maintain. Healthcare professionals and communities. ”

The page added: There is no better place to continue working to support innovation in the healthcare system. “

Dr. Jenkins and Page are the latest additions to Manat’s diverse roster of medical legal and business consulting professionals. They join recent arrivals such as veteran doctors and researchers Amy Salerno. Megan Thibert-Ind, a health care and civil litigation partner; Stephen D, an antitrust and litigation partner. Libowsky; Former New York State Health Director Tracy F. Raleigh. Former CEO and COO of New York Health + Hospitals / Harlem Ebon M. Carrington. DC-based healthcare professionals Linda Elam, Blair M. Kantfil, and Dr. Darrell G. Kirch, Honorary Chairman of the American Medical College Association. And health care lawyer Brian D. Beaulieu. The group recently announced the expansion and rebranding of its premium healthcare information service, Manatt on Health: Insights You Trust. It extracts the latest laws, policies and market-based developments on issues that are most important to stakeholders in the medical industry.

Dr. Jenkins holds a PhD in Medicine from Northwestern University School of Medicine and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Management from Purdue University. Page earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Connecticut and participated in a management education program at the University of California, Berkeley.

