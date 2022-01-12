Sony has not stopped production of PlayStation 4





Many of us are in the middle of looking for a new generation of consoles like the Xbox Series X / S and PlayStation 5, and finding a valuable gaming experience once you get it, but Sony is Bloomberg. He says he is still building a new PlayStation 4. According to the report, the internal plan predicted that the system would be discontinued in 2021, but due to the ongoing shortage, the company plans to manufacture about 1 million PS4s in 2022.

Sony will sell the PS4 Slim for $ 300, even if you really need it

Sony confirmed that production of the PS4 was still in progress, and quoted Bloomberg that the system was one of the best-selling consoles to date and that there was always a crossover between generations. It certainly feels like the PS4 should still exist, so it’s perfect. New cross-generation games like Horizon Forbidden West are still out there, and sitting on the store shelves doesn’t guarantee you’ll find a PS5.

Curiously, I couldn’t find many new PlayStation 4 consoles, at least online. Checks on Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target showed that all stores either completely lacked the list of PlayStation 4 consoles or said they were out of stock on the new system. Only GameStop had even hints for the new system, but only inside the store, and claimed that all stores within 500 miles of my location had nothing. If you absolutely need PS4 Slim right now, we’ll sell it directly for the same $ 299.99 price Sony charged after 2017. However, only one is available as a note on the site. [due] When demand is high, consoles are limited to one per household.

Microsoft’s Xbox One lineup looks similar, if not bad. Prior to the launch of the Xbox Series itself, Microsoft announced that it would discontinue the Xbox One X and Xbox One S Digital Edition while continuing to produce the standard Xbox One S with discs. There have been no official updates since then, but it seems months have passed since everyone in the United States reported seeing the new Xbox One console for sale everywhere. The Microsoft Store page still offers the bundle, but I couldn’t click the button to add it to my digital shopping cart.

Microsoft didn’t immediately answer questions about the manufacturing status of older systems, but for now, the Xbox Series S could be the only easily available gaming system to get a new one. It largely depends on the model you’re looking for, as the various iterations of the Nintendo Switch appear to come and go on the retailer’s website.

For PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, there are signs that things are improving. Retail price declines last longer and occur more regularly than usual. At the same time, the prices of resellers on sites like StockX continue to fall. For the PlayStation 5, the recent peak selling price was $ 811 in early November, but the system is now running at $ 638. The Xbox Series X Stock X selling price also fell in the same period from $ 797 on November 4th to the recent $ 570 to $ 580.

