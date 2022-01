The iPhone 14 Pro is rumored to have both pill-shaped and circular cutouts.

Apple is widely expected to remove the notch on the iPhone 14 Pro model, but there are conflicting rumors about the new design. Early rumors suggested that Apple would adopt a hole-punch design with Face ID completely moved under the display, but later it was rumored to have a pill-shaped notch instead. ..

Currently, display industry consultant Roth Young claims that the iPhone 14 Pro model has both perforated and pill-shaped notches near the top of the display. According to Young, this hole is believed to be for Face ID dot projectors, and the pill-shaped notch will accommodate at least the front camera and Face ID infrared camera.

This potential design was shared by Twitter account ShrimpApplePro in September, but the leaked image provides the opposite view of the display. It is said that the pill-shaped notch is actually on the left side and the circular notch is on the right side.

We now believe that Apple has a hole and pill design on the iPhone 14 Pro and ProMax models.The smaller hole disappears … The concept of two holes is Apple-specific, like a notch, and unlike all Huawei pill models … take a look at these new renderings. Let’s pic.twitter.com/Udt8cTKzPZ — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

A hole that seems to be for a dot projector.Pills for SELPHY and IR Cameras — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 12, 2022

IPhone 14 Pro models with both hole punch and pill-shaped cutouts are no longer expected to show Face ID under the display, as previously rumored.

The new design is rumored to be on the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max, and may be announced in September. Apple will also release low-end 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max models with notches.

Young has proven to be a reliable source of display-related information for future Apple products. For example, last year he claimed exactly that the new iPad mini has an 8.3-inch display with the home button removed. He also first reported that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will feature ProMotion displays.

