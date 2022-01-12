Cases, covers, straps, cleaners, etc.





Mara Ekin | Judging

Anyone who has ever rolled a set of fresh Apple AirPods in a bag or pierced a pocket knows the joy and horror of buying at the same time. You’ve spent hundreds of dollars on your new AirPods, especially if you have the latest AirPods Pro, but it’s easy to lose them.

That’s why many of the best AirPod accessories available today are designed to help you keep your white earphones safe. People want to attach AirPods to their keychains and straps while jogging or when they’re hard to forget (or break). Here are all the AirPod accessories that will help you get the most out of your new buds. ..

1. Apple AirTag holder

Apple’s AirTag, just announced last year, is a must-have for anyone who loses their head if they don’t wear it around their neck. Pop one of your trackers into a stickable holder (like Amazon’s fruit-colored holder) and press it against the back of your AirPod case to create a boom! A quick glance at your smartphone will help you find your AirPods if they’re lost. You can also make a sound to the sensor to let you know where your AirPods are.

2. Magnetic anti-lost strap for AirPods

I like your AirPods, but do you hate the way you sometimes roll out of your ears, especially during intense training? There is a strap for that. Amazon users love this silicone strap. This strap uses a magnet to secure the earphones to the strap around your neck. If you jump out of your ears, you don’t have to stop and look for the ground. Instead, grab the end of the strap and quickly replace it. Amazon buyers say the 4 pack is “worth the money” and it works well.

Get Magnetic Anti-Lost Strap (4 Pack) for AirPods from Amazon for $ 7.99

3. Mobosi Vanguard Armor Series AirPods Case Cover

For a more rugged atmosphere for AirPods, consider this Vanguard Armor series case. It’s made from materials designed for the military and is compatible with regular AirPods. It has impact resistance, slip resistance, and fingerprint resistance. More than 18,000 Amazon shoppers have agreed to be “rugged” and “stylish”, averaging 4.8 stars.

Get the Moboshi Vanguard Armor Series AirPods Case Cover from Amazon for $ 11.04

4. Silicon AirPods case cover

With over 90,000 reviews, this Silicon AirPods case has an average rating of 4.6 stars. It looks stylish, supports wireless charging, and comes in a whopping 48 colors, from “milk tea” to “bling red.” There is also a loop on the side so you can easily add it to your keychain for even more convenience. And don’t worry — if you’re an AirPods Pro user, you have a case too.

Get the R-Fun Silicon AirPods Case Cover from Amazon for $ 6.99

5. Proof Labs AirPods Pro Earhook

try it. Apple hasn’t yet created a set of AirPods that fits perfectly and comfortably for everyone. No matter what, some people have a hard time slipping their earphones. Proof Labs earhooks aim to solve this problem by attaching any set of AirPods Pro to a durable silicone housing. They have over 12,000 reviews and say shoppers will enhance AirPods’ noise-canceling capabilities and help keep them alive even when you’re sleeping.

Get Proof Labs AirPods Pro Earhooks (3 packs) from Amazon for $ 12.95

6.AirSquares Earphone Cleaning Putty

AirPods can be quite gross. It’s understandable: they can sit in your ears all day long, never really be around water or soap, and somehow pick up nearby dust little by little. Therefore, AirPods owners need to get a pack of AirSquares cleaning putty. It forms around individual AirPods and removes all dirt, earwax, ganks, and other residues. According to AirSquares, putty should not only clean the look of your AirPods, but also make it easier to pair with other devices and help you “restore sound quality instantly.”

Get AirSquares Earphone Cleaning Putty (12 packs) from Amazon for $ 11.99

7. Wireless AirPods Charger

Most new AirPods models can be charged wirelessly. This is amazing. Take advantage of this feature with the Future Charger, which can safely charge both traditional AirPods and AirPods Pro while providing a place to land your pods. After all, if this is at your bedside or front door table, putting a case for a fee can be a second property fairly easily. Available in 4 colors including cute sea foam green.

Get Wireless AirPods Pro Charger from Amazon for $ 14.99

8. Vaseline AirPods Case Cover

This is for those who are crazy about cute tech accessories or who are looking for a way to prevent potential thieves from knowing that a keychain is more than just a key. This sneaky AirPods Pro case looks like a small Vaseline tub and has a traditional blue label. Made of silicone, it has a keychain hook that opens beneath the Vaseline “closure”. Anyone who doesn’t know may think that the owner of this case is very wary of rough lips and hands.

Get Vaseline AirPods Pro Case Cover from Amazon for $ 10.59

9. Simr skin with dinosaur keychain

Half AirPods case, half Goofy dinosaur keychain, this quirky item comes in five fun colors. A perfect gift for friends, moms, kids and dinosaur lovers. It also comes with a lifetime warranty, so if you run into problems, “we’ll send you a new one right away, at no cost or money.” The case is made of silicone to protect the AirPods, and reviewers say it’s surprisingly durable.

Get Simr skins with dinosaur keychains from Amazon starting at $ 8.98

10. Cat AirPods holder

One of Amazon’s weird AirPods accessories is also one of the most beloved accessories. Available in black or white, this little cat figurine holds a set of airpods (loose without a case) on its magnetic paws, creating an absolutely adorable desk choch. “It’s one of the least useful things I’ve ever bought and I have no regrets!” Written one reviewer. “This has no purpose other than to bring joy and happiness to all.”

Get Cat AirPods Holder from Amazon for $ 7.85

11. Smythson Envelope AirPods Case

Anyone who likes better things, this is for you. Smythson manufactures AirPod Pro cases in beautiful calf leather with press snap closures and removable loop straps. It’s available in some nice colors — we’re partial to Nile Blue — and can even be personalized for a small extra fee. It’s not cheap, but AirPods weren’t cheap either.

Get Envelope AirPods Case from Smythson for $ 195

