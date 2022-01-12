Canon printers consider ink cartridges to be fake due to lack of chips





This is why supply chain shortages are affecting the global market

Supply chain bottlenecks are causing shortages and price inflation around the world. Biden has announced plans to help alleviate congestion at LA Harbor.

Just FAQ, USA Today

As a result of the ongoing global chip shortage, Canon is struggling to mitigate the fierce customer wave after its ink cartridges malfunction and are read as fake.

Canon printers do not recognize the legitimacy of Canon ink cartridges, but Japanese companies are working to obtain semiconductor chips to verify them, which has been widely protested on social media.

Meanwhile, Canon was forced to explain to customers how to bypass and override digital rights management tools that previously did not allow customers to use other cartridge brands other than Canon.

Waiting, Waiting, and Waiting More: The real “supply chain crisis” is the lack of companies that treat truck drivers with respect.

Everything you need to know: lack of chips that plague car makers

Slow: What to do when your computer freezes

The German branch of Canon Germany has issued an official statement on its website. This was also emailed to the customer. It explains that Canon’s official ink was misread as a counterfeit product in the printer due to the lack of chips.

A total of 19 printer models are affected and require a temporary workaround. The instructions on Canon’s official website outline how and why you should ignore the warnings previously issued to prohibit you from using non-Canon inks.

The global shortage of semiconductor chips is affecting products ranging from video games and computers to automobiles. Chips are small transistors made from silicon found in most minerals on the surface of the earth. They allow computers, smartphones and appliances vehicles to function.

The message USA TODAY sent to Canon USA on Wednesday morning was not returned immediately.

