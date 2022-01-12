Two LAPD police officers fired for playing Pokemon GO and ignoring robbery phone calls





Sarah Smart, CNN

After the Pokemon GO match in April 2017, two Los Angeles officers have been appealed and lost their jobs.

Instead of answering a nearby phone call, Louis Rosano and Eric Mitchell were found looking for a Pokemon character via the Pokemon GO app, according to a California Court of Appeals decision this month.

According to the ruling, a radio call for “Ongoing 211 (robbery)” was sent that Saturday. Macy’s at Clenshire Plaza, southwest of downtown Los Angeles, was robbed by multiple suspects.

The ruling states that Captain Darnell Davenport heard a phone call while he was heading to the murder scene. From where he was, he could see Macy’s and another police car hiding in the alley. Inside this police car were Rosano and Mitchell.

Davenport didn’t hear them answer the phone, so he took it himself, but noticed that the vehicle had been pulled away.

Patrol supervisors of the day, Sgt and Jose Gomez, noticed Lozano and Mitchell nearby and demanded them as a backup for the robbers, but did not respond, the court ruling said.

Gomez later noticed that the vehicle answered another call at the same time Davenport answered the robbery. This intrigued him, and he asked the two.

They claimed they were in a noisy park and did not hear the robber’s backup request. In a court ruling, Police Officer Mitchell reportedly said “there was a lot of music” and “it was really noisy in the park.”

Lozano was quoted in the ruling, adding, “We can’t control the system and all the loud noises. It was loud noises.”

After being completely unconvinced, the next day Gomez decided to check the vehicle’s digital video system records.

The recording revealed that instead of answering the phone, two officers were playing the augmented reality mobile game Pokemon GO for 20 minutes, the ruling said.

This app was released in 2016 and has rapidly become popular in the United States. Using GPS, users need to find and collect virtual characters.

The two apparently heard the call, but ignored it, Greg G. Yakubian. In the ruling, Rosano was reported to have said, “Oh, screw it in.” When discussing whether they should answer the phone.

Nearby, one of the Pokemon characters, Snorlax, was discovered, so the man focused on catching it. Evidence of the ruling shows that Mitchell caught the creature and shouted “Got’em”.

Another character, called Togetic, appeared and the two took off to catch one of them. “Don’t run away. Don’t run away.” Mitchell was reportedly said.

Mitchell is reported to have said: This is fighting the junk from me “and” everyone will be very jealous “.

When asked, officers claimed they were discussing Pokemon and not playing.

According to a warrant filed by male lawyer Greg G. Yakubian, police officers were dismissed in 2018 after being sentenced to commit illegal acts and violate public confidence.

The man appealed and claimed that the recording was improperly used as evidence, but it was dismissed by the higher court. And the Court of Appeals supported the position on Friday, the ruling said.

Rosano and Mitchell are disappointed with this decision, Yakubian told CNN.

“The purpose does not justify the means,” Yacoubian said.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., Warner Media Company. all rights reserved.

