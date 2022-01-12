Windows 11 Tablet Users: Get Ready to Relearn Everything





Windows 11 will change all of Tablet PC users. Until the new OS was released, I’ve enjoyed using Windows 10 on the small, inexpensive Surface Go in tablet mode (without keyboard) since it debuted three years ago. I used it as a recreation to search for things on the web while watching TV, grazing from news, email, and sports sites. In Windows 11, the tablet experience is completely different, as shown below.

In fact, Microsoft has decided to abandon the concept of tablet mode altogether. In Windows 10, you can explicitly set the device to tablet mode, but in Windows 11, that choice is gone. Instead, when you remove the keyboard, your PC will automatically switch to a more touch-friendly mode. The taskbar icons will be slightly wider and some new gestures will be available. Here’s what you can expect when using Windows 11 on your tablet:

A new way for Windows 11 to work on tablets

Using Windows 11 on a tablet is very similar to using it on a desktop, but the tablet mode of Windows 10 has a unique feel. The similarities between Windows 11 on tablets and desktops are in the way the taskbar and application windows are displayed.

The Windows 11 taskbar is more condensed when using a tablet with a keyboard attached (top) and wider when the keyboard is removed and used in touch mode (bottom).

Unplug the keyboard from your tablet or fold the keyboard on a convertible laptop to expand the space of the taskbar icon itself. The image above shows the difference. Subtle but useful. Note that the notification icon remains small. In contrast, in Windows 10 tablet mode, the app runs full screen, so the taskbar icon disappears. In that OS[スタート]Menu or[タスクビュー]You need to switch apps using.

In Windows 11, you’ll see a window with the same rounded corners as your desktop app, with the option to set it to full screen. Oddly enough, touch mode doesn’t support snap layouts. Snap layout is a new window layout option that appears when you tap the maximize window button. It can only be full-screen or resized, but you can drag the window title bar to the side or corner of the screen to make it half or a quarter of the screen. Full-screen apps make sense on handheld devices, but the flexibility that Windows 11 offers here is fine.

Windows 11 tablet gesture

To see the task view, swipe up on Windows 11 with three fingers.

In Windows 11, the swipe-in ​​from the side of the tablet has changed. In Windows 10, swipe from the left to open the task view, where you can easily switch between open apps. I always use it on my Surface Go. In Windows 11, swipe from the left to open the widget panel. Swipe from the right in Windows 10 to access frequently needed quick settings such as rotation lock and screen brightness. Now, in Windows 11, you will see the notification panel. To access these important quick settings in Windows 11, you need to tap one of the three icons on the far right of the screen.

Here’s what the Windows 11 task view looks like on a tablet:

Windows 11 adds some brand new gestures. You can use one of these (swipe up with three fingers) to enter the task view. If you hold your tablet sideways, this gesture is less convenient than swiping your thumb from the left. You need to hold the tablet in one hand, which is not optimal for large and heavy tablets. You can continue to tap the task view icon on the taskbar. This isn’t as natural as a simple swipe, but it can be easier.

In Windows 10, swipe down with one finger from the top of the app to close the app completely. Windows 11 doesn’t have this feature and there are no new gestures to duplicate it.In the upper right corner of the window[X]Tap to close the app as you would on your desktop.

However, you can minimize the app by swiping down with three fingers. The gesture minimizes all the apps that are actually open and displays the desktop. If you minimize the app in this way, swipe up with three fingers and the app will be restored to the screen. So if you swipe up with three fingers with the same gesture, two different things will happen. You may want to restore the app or display the task view.

Swipe left or right with three fingers to switch between open apps. This doesn’t seem to be more convenient than tapping the program icon on the taskbar, but it can be useful in some cases. Again, my dependable action in Windows 10 is to swipe from the left and select the app you need from the task view.

Another new gesture allows you to switch between multiple desktops. Swipe left or right with four fingers. This makes some sense and is similar to switching between multiple virtual desktops on macOS. macOS has a larger library of gestures for consistent and clear trackpads. Unfortunately, the OS hasn’t extended the gesture for direct use on touch screens.

You can also drag two fingers to scroll, or spread and pinch two fingers to zoom in and out. It works on almost all touch screens on all platforms. I’m also grateful to be able to move one or two fingers left and right to swipe back and forth in the web browsing history.

Use the stylus on Windows 11 on your tablet

Using a stylus on a Windows tablet continues to increase productivity and creativity, but Windows 11 has changed the way the stylus is used. I tried the Surface Slim Pen 2, which fits nicely into the Surface Pro 8’s removable keyboard.

Different styluses have different features, but by default, clicking the button at the top of the Surface Slim Pen 2 opens the whiteboard app. This default can be changed to OneNote, Snipping Tool (for screenshots), or any program.

Recommendations from the editor

Double-tapping the button at the top of the stylus will take a screenshot by default, but you can open your favorite app here as well.

You can set the surface pen button to open your favorite app.

The stylus side buttons are like the right mouse button, which opens the context menu, but you can also drag items on your desktop.

The reason stylus input is really good in Windows 11 is to write text. Even my sloppy and unreadable handwriting was rarely completely interpreted by the handwriting mode of the touch keyboard. In OneNote, Microsoft To-Do, PowerPoint, and a simple web text input box, I think the pen works better than Word, which is good for markup. As a result, tablet users may prefer to write using Word’s superior voice input rather than using a stylus.

Styluses and pens are actually used for drawing and markup, and there is nothing better than when you need to sign a digital document. The new pen features 4,096 pressure levels, tactile feedback, and zero force ink. That is, the write and draw are immediately displayed on the screen. Apple does not disclose pressure level specifications for pencils without control buttons.

Do tablet users bite?

It may just be a matter of getting used to the new gestures and processes, but Microsoft isn’t doing anything in their favor by making a major change in tablet usage from Windows 10 to 11. In fact, I prefer to use a tablet running Windows 10. It’s very convenient to swipe from the side for the iPad, my most needed feature.

That said, the existing Windows 10 in tablet mode does not threaten the iPad’s dominance in the tablet space, and perhaps these changes are an attempt to make Windows tablets more competitive. We can expect Microsoft to improve its behavior on Windows 11 tablets in a future update and bring back some of the best options in Windows 10.

