Google Chromecast multimedia box 60.90 (-12%) equipped with the advantageous Google TV “4 canvas”





2

Google Chromecast multimedia boxes with Google TV are below 70 on Materiel.net, down about 12% of what is normally observed. This is currently the best value for money on a budget.

Chromecast and Google TV: The only name and vocal for this multimedia streaming box. It comes with a remote control and is based on a redesigned version of Android TV with an emphasis on content recommendations.

Google Chromecast with Google TV Electro Depot

55,98

Fnac.com

55,99

Boulanger.com

55,99

Darty.com

55,99

Rakuten

55,99

Carrefour

55,99

Carrefour shopping

55,99

Shopping street

58,98

Materiel.net

60,90

Cdiscount

65,14

Cobra

69,00

Opportunities for the Fnac.com Marketplace

69,77

Castorama

69,90

Fnac.com Marketplace

69,99

Ubaldi

74,00

E. Leclerc-High Tech

74,80

However

74,98

LDLC

76,90

Cdiscount Marketplace

79,90

Manomano

140,57

Price list mechanism

Subnote connection remote control interface

Chromecast with Google TV is a nice 4K multimedia box. Great for streaming video from SVOD packages. Content aggregation systems are compelling, quickly navigating between different services to find movie and series ideas. Google’s new interface isn’t perfect yet, but it’s compelling. Above all, the box provides a fairly comfortable experience with fairly fluid navigation. At that content rate, Google’s little stones make a mark, even if they don’t offer a more complete overall service than Nvidia Shield TV.

Strengths Implementation is simple and intuitive. Integrated Google Voice Assistant. 4K HDR compatible. Integrated 4K Chromecast A well-thought-out recommender system. A compelling aggregation of various SVOD and VOD bouquets. Weakness There is no microSD card reader. 8GB storage space only. There is no play tracking for movies or episodes. Ethernet adapter sold as an option. There is no DTS audio format decoding. As an alternative Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max (2021) Amazon

39,99

Boulanger.com

39,99

Rakuten

99,07

eBay

53,99

eBay

56,92

Price list mechanism

Subnote remote control interface connection

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Box is a great streaming solution. Its interface is rich and easy to use. This model brings together the content of various streaming services (SVoD) that users subscribe to in one place, and also provides support for the latest multimedia technologies (4K, HDR, Dolby Atmos). And if the remote control isn’t very original, it deserves to be perfect.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lesnumeriques.com/disque-dur-multimedia/bon-plan-le-boitier-multimedia-google-chromecast-avec-google-tv-4-etoiles-a-60-90-12-n174277.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos