Microsoft hires a former Apple chip architect





Bloomberg reports that Microsoft has hired semiconductor designer Mike Filippo, who previously worked as a chip architect at Apple. Microsoft aims to further extend the chip design of servers that enhance cloud computing services, and at Microsoft, Filippo is working on processors for Azure servers.

Filippo joined Apple in 2019, ten years after designing semiconductors at Arm. There he was praised for developing some of the underlying technologies used in phones and other devices. Filippo was responsible for the development of several Arm chips, including the Cortex-A76, Cortex-A72, Cortex-A57, and upcoming 7nm + and 5nm chips.

Prior to working for Arm, he worked for AMD and Intel and was a prominent engineer on Apple’s chip team. Apple has lost some chip adoption in the last few weeks. Jeff Wilcox, a former director of Mac system architecture, left Apple in December and then moved to Intel to work on Intel’s new SoC.

