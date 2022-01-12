Apple releases minor updates for iOS 15.2.1 and iPad OS 15.2.1





Apple today released a minor update for 15.2.1 for iPhone and iPad users. The software was released a month after Apple released iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2, with many improvements.

The iOS 15.2.1 and iPad OS 15.2.1 updates are free to download and the software is available wirelessly on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to.

According to Apple’s release notes for this update, address an issue where messages sent via iCloud Link wouldn’t load and fix a bug where third-party CarPlay apps wouldn’t respond to input.

Related article

Apple releases iOS 14.8.1 and iPad OS 14.8.1 with security updates

Apple today released iOS and iPad OS 14.8.1. This is a minor update for the iOS and iPad OS 14 operating systems. iOS and iPad OS 14.8.1 are more than a month old with the release of another security fix update, iOS and iPad OS 14.8. Updates for iOS and iPad OS 14.8.1 are free to download and the software is available wirelessly on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software …

Apple releases iOS and iPad OS 14.4.1 with security fixes

Apple today released iOS and iPad OS 14.4.1. This is a minor security update that takes place more than a month after the release of the iOS 14.4 update. Updates for iOS and iPad OS 14.4.1 are free to download and the software is available wirelessly on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. According to Apple’s release …

Apple releases iOS and iPad OS 14.4.2 to fix aggressively exploited security vulnerabilities

Apple today released iOS and iPad OS 14.4.2. This is a minor security update that has been nearly three weeks since the release of iOS / iPadOS 14.4.1 and more than a month after the iOS / iPadOS 14.4 update. Updates for iOS and iPad OS 14.4.2 are free to download and the software is available wirelessly on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software[設定]Go to> ….

Apple has released iOS and iPad OS 14.7.1 to fix the Apple Watch bug in Touch ID

Apple today released iOS and iPad OS 14.7.1. This is a minor bugfix update that takes place just a week after the release of iOS 14.7, introducing new Apple Card features and support for the MagSafe Battery Pack. Updates for iOS and iPad OS 14.7.1 are free to download and the software is available wirelessly on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software, please visit the following URL …

Apple has released iOS 15.1.1 to improve calling on iPhone 12 and 13 models. Wednesday, November 17, 2021 10:20 am PST by Juli Clover

Apple today released iOS 15.1.1. This is a minor update that will take place almost a month after the release of iOS 15.1. The iOS 15.1.1 update is a free download and the software is available wirelessly on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェアアップデート]Go to. According to Apple’s release notes, iOS 15.1.1 improves call drop performance …

Apple releases iOS and iPad OS 12.5.4 Security fixes for older iPhones and iPads

Apple today released new iOS and iPad OS 12.5.4 updates. This new software is intended for older devices that cannot perform the iOS 14 updates available on the latest devices. Updates for iOS and iPad OS 12.5.4 are free to download and the software is available wirelessly on all eligible devices in the Settings app. To access the new software[設定]>[一般]>[ソフトウェア…]Go to.

Apple seeds developers with first beta of iOS 15.2 and iPad OS 15.2 in App Privacy Report

Apple today seeded developers with the first beta of upcoming iOS and iPadOS 15.2 updates for testing purposes. The new software will be released the day after the release of iOS 15.1 and iPad OS 15.1. iOS and iPad OS 15.2 can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center or wirelessly after the appropriate profile is installed on your iPhone or iPad. According to Apple’s release notes …

