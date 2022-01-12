Former Google employee claims drinking culture, harassment on Reddit Post





Donald King worked as a Google software engineer from 2008 to 2015. King posted publicly on Reddit last week, claiming that he experienced toxic drinking culture and sexual assault during that time. Google declined to comment on records about King’s account.

A former Google employee who resigned in 2015 publicly criticized his former employer in a Reddit post and Insider, claiming a “toxic” drinking culture within the team at the time, including sexual assault.

On Friday, the company’s 41-year-old former software engineer, Donald King, published a 2,000-word Reddit post titled “I committed suicide by working at Google.”

King worked as a site reliability engineer at Google from 2008 to 2015. The engineer needed to make sure that the software that Google uses to charge customers on its advertising and Play Store platforms works smoothly. He said he earned over $ 100,000.

King claimed that a former colleague showed “deep discomfort” to LGBT + people.Getty Images

The content of King’s post focuses on the culture of Google’s SRE teams while he worked there.

King said of the 2008 in-house party: “All activities were focused on drinking large quantities all day long in the conference room, which was set up as a temporary bar.”

“At least one person who was drunk and fired threw a conference room chair at the wall, and the others rushed into the work toilet,” he wrote.

After posting his account online, King told insiders that he was the first to come to a company as big as Google, which was open to the public for four years by 2008 and has an estimated 12,000 employees. He said he wasn’t sure if it was normal.

“Drinking culture was out of control,” he said. “Most of the problems were that I didn’t have a reference point because this was the first Silicon Valley company I worked for.”

“I was just trying to get in,” he added.

Homosexual King writes that some employees at the time showed “deep discomfort” around the LGBTQ people. He wrote that the manager encouraged “unhealthy levels of stress” while promoting “drinking culture”.

Donald King said he witnessed a toxic drinking culture during his years at Google.Courtesy of Donald King

He did not give a specific date, but claimed that two unnamed male colleagues had sexually assaulted or misbehaved against him during these drunken occasions. He wrote that a colleague “chased people and started kissing forcibly” and kissed him without permission.

King also harassed him while his colleague was drinking at the bar on a business trip, whispering to his ears and claiming that he “pushed his upright penis into my hand through the fabric of his jeans.” did.

King told insiders that he didn’t complain to Google about the allegations, and that approaching the HR department “did not really feel like an option.” King said most of his colleagues, whose manager was allegedly forced to kiss him and others, felt “problematic.” He felt that there was no evidence or witnesses of the second incident.

“Much of what I experienced was based on bowel emotions, or what actually happened to me, but no one saw it,” King said.

Towards the end of his working hours at Google, King said he experienced a “downward spiral” of health and faced mental health problems before working there.

He quit his role at Fitbit, but after Google announced plans to buy Fitbit for $ 2.1 billion in late 2019, he told Insider:

King is currently working at Fandom, an entertainment startup focused on video games, comics, movies and TV shows.

Google declined to comment on the insider’s record of King’s allegations. After King’s resignation following a staff complaint, Google promised to improve the way it handles sexual harassment claims and ended its compulsory arbitration policy against the complainant.

Within days of King’s posting on Reddit, a few current and former Google employees shared King’s account on Twitter and said they agreed with his claim on heavy drinking culture within a particular team. ..

Liz von Jones, an engineer who worked at Google at the same time as King, wrote on Twitter that “I can personally support many of the details of this story,” but didn’t elaborate.

Three people near King told insiders at the same time that he explained his negative experience at Google, especially referring to drinking culture and allegations of sexual harassment.

While many former Google staff have shared negative experiences while working there, it is still rare for ordinary Silicon Valley workers to be made public with such serious claims.

Los Rajunesse, who resigned from Google’s Head of International Relations in May 2019, wrote a savage blog post stating that bullying, racism, and homosexual overtones were common and kicked out. Google at the time did not address allegations of bullying and homosexuality, but denied that La Jeunesse had been kicked out.

In November 2018, thousands of Google employees left the office to protest the company’s response to allegations of sexual misconduct. After the protest, CEO Sundar Pichai admitted that the company “always did not understand correctly” about dealing with allegations of inappropriate behavior, after which the company changed the way employees report harassment. Did.

King wrote in a Reddit post that he was afraid of legal retaliation for sharing his account. He said he didn’t remember if he had signed a nondisclosure agreement.

Asked why he shared his story on Reddit, he said: In many cases, it’s not always working. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.businessinsider.com/ex-google-employee-alleged-drinking-culture-harassment-in-reddit-post-2022-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos