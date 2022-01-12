Top 3 Innovation Trends for CES2022 Marketers





For those who are well-followed by consumer technology, this development could trigger a flashback to the Kinect camera system that Microsoft added to the Xbox console in the early 2010s. Kinect never actually took off and was phased out in 2016. This is due to limited use in the game and the privacy concerns raised by Kinect. However, in 2022, Zoom became a popular name, video calling became an integral part of remote workers, and became a common way to access virtual services. Not surprisingly, TV makers have realized that smart TVs also need to have cameras. For example, LG is leveraging the added cameras to enable telemedicine services on modern televisions.

If this trend becomes prevalent and results in more connected TVs getting camera add-ons, the screens in our living room can quickly be recognized in context and enable more interactive features. There is sex. Accordingly, advertisers need to explore dynamic creative and interactive content that makes connected TV ads as responsive as the digital version.

“Peace of mind” is the pinnacle of the mind

Pandemic technology was still a strong success at this CES, but the common thread that emerged across product categories was to prioritize safety and security over new features. After living for two years in uncertainties, it makes sense for consumers to crave more peace of mind that is made possible by “working properly” connected devices.

This was especially noticeable in the smart home and smart city domains. This is due to the continued digitization of living infrastructure both inside and outside the home. Whether it’s a 5G-enabled outdoor sensor for monitoring air quality and noise levels, or a connected home security system with NFC built-in, authorized users can disarm the system with a tap of the phone. I can do it. An important selling point.

Interestingly, this newly discovered and reassuring design emphasis could also unleash new media opportunities. One such example at CES was the Dutch startup VideowindoW. This technology transforms the entire glass façade into a giant transparent video screen, skillfully combining public glare and climate control with immersive entertainment. Many car brands have doubled their dashboard screens for the future of autonomous driving, and Continental Airlines has unveiled the latest ShyTech in-vehicle display that automatically retreats to the dashboard when not needed. We hope that when safety and security are handled by automated connected devices, consumers will have more room to pursue their passion and engage with their beloved brands.

Metaverse overflowing between domains

Every year, there is a “next big thing” that pervades almost every product description, whether it’s pervasive across categories and guaranteed. Over the past few years, I’ve seen voice assistants and 5G run across the show floor. This year’s hot new buzzword is definitely Metaverse. This is also due to Facebook’s recent brand name change to Meta.

The Metaverse concept spans a variety of innovation categories, as a decorative design platform for Samsung homes, or as a mixed reality platform developed by Transmira to help companies and creators connect their AR and VR experiences to the real world. It has been generously applied to everything related to virtual space. place. InWith has announced a pair of AR-enhanced contact lenses allegedly designed for Metaverse interactions.

Interestingly, none of the companies demonstrating products related to the Metaverse can agree on what the Metaverse really means. For Hyundai, Metaverse is a 3D digital platform called M. Vision Town, which allows CES participants to drive two concept cars with their personalized avatars. For 8chilli, Metaverse is an AR platform specifically created for doctors and healthcare professionals to connect with patients. This chaotic and fragmented state confirms that we are still in the early stages of Metaverse development and could see a true breakthrough in hardware-oriented events like CES. Seems to be low.

Nonetheless, new hardware devices open new portals to the average consumer to interact with the types of Metaverse Lite environments currently on the market, whether for gaming, entertainment, or media use. Despite the deliberate mislabeling and overwhelming amount of noise around this concept, it’s still worth keeping an eye on the real experiments and use cases of the Metaverse after 2022.

