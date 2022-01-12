Sony addresses the PS5 shortage by producing more PS4 consoles





Image: Sony / Kotaku

It’s been over a year since the PlayStation 5 went on sale, and it’s still incredibly difficult to get Sony’s flagship console. What is the company’s solution to this shortage? Sony plans to produce more PlayStation 4 consoles this year. Wait, what?

According to Bloomberg, Sony initially planned to discontinue production of the PS4 at the end of last year, but Sony has officially denied this. However, the ongoing shortage of chips needed to produce the PS5 forced Sony to rethink its original strategy. PS4s components are easier to obtain, and consoles are cheaper whether manufactured by Sony or purchased by customers. As a result, Sony has decided to continue production of the PS4 until 2022.

The question remains: is there still strong demand for PS4? Sony seems to think so. According to a spokeswoman, this is one of the best-selling consoles to date, and there is always a crossover between generations. It’s true that many new PlayStation titles, such as God of War Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, are available on both consoles, but most people who want a PS4 can buy it in seven years. increase. Also, if you want to stay in the PlayStation ecosystem, it’s not great to have to buy two consoles in the end.

In addition, gamers who want a PS5 but want to buy a PS4 now as a compromise will always depend on whether Sony decides to release a new title on both consoles. Games that are not currently released for cross-platform include Demon Souls, Returnal, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Final Fantasy VII Remake: Intergrade. The lack of chips could add an incentive for Sony to cross-generate future PlayStation games, but pandemic-related delays have also slowed AAA releases.

So where are the consumers who want to buy a next-generation console? Well, the Xbox Series S is available in most cases. It’s currently the same price as the PS4, but you can actually play next-generation games. In addition, players who own Series S will have access to an ever-expanding library of games through the Xbox Game Pass. This is one of the best deals in the current game.

But if you’re absolutely determined to wait for the PS5, maybe Sony can offer you a PS4 at the time of these challenges.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/sony-to-produce-more-ps4s-in-response-to-ps5-shortage-1848345590 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos