JFrog, AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure Cloud Industry Visionary Joins DevOpsCloudDays | Work

what:

Engage all developers with JFrog executives, customers, solution engineers, and cloud experts from AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure for best practices, solution tips, the importance of cloud-native app development, and clouds.

Who:

Shlomi Ben Haim, Co-Founder and CEO of JFrog, remarks the daily opening remarks of the event.

――――

Yoav Landman, co-founder and CTO of JFrog, details how developers can use the JFrog platform to maximize the ROI of their cloud DevOps programs.

――――

Shlomi Ziv, Vice President of Regional Sales for North America at JFrogs, concludes daily with a summary of the lessons learned and how JFrog can be used in a modern development environment.

Featured AWS speakers scheduled for Tuesday, January 18th include Emily Freeman, Technologist, Storyteller, Dummies DevOps creator Brian Terry, senior developer Advocate Safari Zaman, and technical account manager.Product Management Director Group Product Manager

when:

North America: Tuesday, January 18-Thursday, January 20, 2022.

EMEA: Tuesday, January 25-Thursday, January 27, 2022.

Where:

online. wherever. Register now for free at https://cloud-days.jfrog.com/.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ: FROG) is driven by the Liquid Software Vision, which enables a seamless and secure flow of binaries from developer to edge, with a mission to enhance all software updates around the world. With the JFrog platform, software creators can enhance their entire software supply chain throughout the binary lifecycle, allowing any source to be built, protected, distributed, and connected in any production environment. The JFrogs hybrid, universal and multi-cloud DevOps platform is available as both a self-managed service and a SaaS service across major cloud service providers. Millions of users and thousands of customers around the world, including most of the Fortune 100, rely on JFrog solutions to securely manage their mission-critical software supply chains. Once you fly forward, you will never return. Find out more on jfrog.com and follow us on Twitter: @jfrog.

