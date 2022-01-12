At The Beach, the UNO tech Foundation aims to focus more on fostering startups.Business news





The University of New Orleans’ Research & Technology Foundation announced on Wednesday that it has outsourced the management of an innovation park, renamed “The Beach at UNO” last summer, to help focus more on efforts to promote startup culture.

Rebecca Conwell, who became president and chief executive officer of the Foundation in May 2020, said Corporate Realty will manage 800,000 square feet of office and lab space on 30 acres of land. She and her staff will focus on implementing a new strategy for the 30-year-old Innovation Park on the shores of Lake Pontchartrain.

Wet lab, clean room gets $ 1.3 million in federal funding on UNO’s beach

Conwell, a senior economic development advisor to former Mayor Mitch Landrew and a consultant at the University of Tulane on innovation, has seen recent sales of New Orleans tech startups, including Lucid and Levelset, and a surge in research funding from local universities. Pointed out. Set a new mood for the city’s technology-driven entrepreneurial spirit.

“There was no more trust and recognition that all the elements are here to foster a vibrant startup ecosystem. We need to connect them,” a new life for the organization. Said Conwell, who was hired to infuse.

Managing the beach, which consists of six buildings occupied by about three dozen tenants, was a major stumbling block to staff time.

Mike Siegel, president of Corprate Realty, said the company’s experience managing parts of the Contemporary Arts Center, including The Shop’s collaborative workspace and the New Orleans Culinary Hospitality Institute, will help them become “part of conservation.” Said. Keep and find the best tenants and get the most out of your beach facilities.

Conwell hired Shafin Khan from Tulane University last month. For the past five years, he has run a technology transfer office that directs promising university research to commercial ventures.

At the beach, Kahn will be responsible for a new programming department aimed at making better use of the 26,000-square-foot Lindy C. Boggs International Conference Center.

Other initiatives include setting “challenge” for UNO students and faculty to solve, which could lead to the development of commercial ventures, Conwell said.

Biotechnology start-ups “graduate” from NOBIC to UNO’s growing private sector roster

The Foundation also plans to work more closely with UNO’s Institute for Advanced Materials. There, promising New Orleans biosciences and tech companies such as Obatala Sciences and Advano moved from startup to growth.

At The Beach, Conwell said self-developed ID-aware software company IDScan.net has grown from just 300 square feet of office space to 6,000 square feet as it has grown to 70 employees in a short period of time. ..

Beach, a public-private partnership, is also creating a new pedestrian crossing to strengthen its ties with the main UNO campus throughout Lakeshore Drive. The Foundation also has $ 100,000 to fund great ideas from existing tenants, UNO staff, and students. This is part of an enhancement program to make conference centers and other public spaces more attractive.

“We were this quiet little secret on the lake,” Conwell said. “This is a crucial time for us, because we have the resources and the ability to advance and develop our startup pipeline to become the next Lucid.”

