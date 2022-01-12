UCF Business Incubation Program Starter Studio Opens New Downtown Entrepreneurship Hub





The UCF Business Incubation Program’s Downtown Innovation District and Starter Studio are moving to the heart of downtown Orlando to showcase the efforts of two of the region’s leading organizations in economic diversification.

On December 1, 2021, the program will leave Church Street Exchange Space for a storefront property on Orange Avenue between Church Street and Pine Street. On Tuesday, t 130 S. Orange Ave on the ground floor of the historic Cressville. The grand opening was held at the new location of. The 3,579-square-foot space currently contains two office spaces, but also contains important conference and conference spaces for programming.

Being in the heart of downtown and being able to see what’s happening as people pass by is fascinating, and is the UCF’s Director of Innovation District Strategy and Partnerships and Senior Strategy Advisor for Partnerships and Innovation. One Rob Panepinto says. In addition, the key to this space was the flexibility to quickly adapt to the current environment of the downtown office space as well as the future needs of the business. “

The UCF Business Incubation Program is a community resource that provides early-stage enterprises with the tools, training, and infrastructure to become an economically stable, high-growth / influential enterprise. Since 1999, this award-winning program has provided significant business development resources, allowing more than 300 local start-ups to reach their potential faster, graduate from the community, continue to grow there, and benefit the local economy. Is influencing.

For companies in the Innovation District, this new space provides a central meeting space for organizational mentorship and first-customer programs.

One of our main focal points across the Innovation District is to connect these scalable companies to regional leaders who have the potential to impact our business, says Panepinto. This space will soon become a hub for this kind of activity and will certainly impact our entire region.

For StarterStudio, this move is the culmination of a return to its core mission of providing resources to early-stage technology and technology-dependent entrepreneurs. The organization was the region’s first coworking space, but in 2019 Starter Studio decided to move away from that model. StarterStudio is a non-profit organization that works with partners across Central Florida to strengthen the ecosystem of tech startups, enhance the region from the investor’s perspective, and educate tech startups about the benefits of investing locally. is.

As the coworking market matured and commercialized, Lilian Myers, Executive Director of Starter Studio, set out to expand the program and not emphasize its location. We focus on our mission, which was originally aimed at realizing our strategy of becoming the only non-profit accelerator focused on technology and technology-enabled companies.

In 2020 and 2021, the organization doubled programming for entrepreneurs. In the new location, Starter Studio will be able to offer face-to-face programming in addition to online programming. Many of the current programs will move to this hybrid model.

It’s certainly nice to have a research foundation at the University of Central Florida in Cresville, “says Rob Jaeger, the landlord of Cresville in Sullivan Property. “This space in the heart of downtown Orlando gives our city a great opportunity to see these businesses grow and impact the entire region.”

