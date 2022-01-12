Android 12L Beta 2 released for Google Pixel smartphones





Android 12 arrived in October and was soon followed by an Android 12 L developer preview. Android 12L is a feature drop update specially designed to bring some optimizations and improvements to foldable and large screen devices. We talked about the Android 12.1 update in September of this year before Android 12 was fully released. At the time, I learned that this update adds some new features to collapsible devices, such as notification shades, settings, dual-pane UI for lock screens, and a dedicated taskbar. The first Android 12L beta has arrived on Google Pixel smartphones, but now it’s the second beta.

Here are all the new features and UI changes for Android 12L:

In the current state, there are not many things that can be tested on a normal smartphone for Android 12L. It doesn’t really help much, except to adjust the layout of multiple system interfaces to take advantage of a large display with a screen width of over 600dp. In other words, you need a tablet to view them. There are also some features that take advantage of large displays, such as those related to multitasking.

Android 12L Beta 2 change log

From the change log, this looks like a relatively minor bugfix upgrade. However, these are very important and are a step towards the final release, which will arrive in March. There may be other small feature introductions, but you’ll have to install the update yourself and see what’s added. It also comes with the latest January 2022 security patch.

This update is especially important for developers. According to Google, the system operation and API have been completed since beta 2.

“From atBeta2, the system behavior and API are complete. It begins the final testing and development work needed to make compatible versions of the app ready for users getting this update. At the moment, 12L has a standard API level (API level 32).

Sometimes we use the final API to focus on final compatibility testing and release updated apps to users and downstream developers. You can also build with the final API and improve new code that uses new APIs or features. “

Issues reported by developers Fixed an issue where the lock screen clock was not centered on the screen. (Problem # 209866500) Fixed an issue where all recent apps in the recent app view would show up as a black image with a toast message “App not available”. (Problem # 210442689) Fixed an issue where switching apps using gestures could cause some of the current apps to show an image of the state of the previous app. (Problem # 211095552) Other resolved issues Fixed an issue where some icons on the lock screen were too small when viewed on a large screen. The lock screen might not close after unlocking the device. Fixed bitmap images disappearing in widgets or not rendering properly. Download Android 12 Beta 2 for Google Pixel devices

There are no signs of the Android 12L beta of the Google Pixel 6 series yet, but Google says it’s coming soon. However, given the update blunder with the Android 12 update for that device series, you might wait for a while. In particular, the Lenovo P12 Pro hasn’t received any updates yet.

GooglePixels GSI Download

If you don’t like the manual installation route, you can use the Android Flash Tool to install the beta build. The web-based installer comes with a handy GUI-based wizard that greatly simplifies the flash process. You can also sign up for the Pixel in beta to get OTA updates on your device

