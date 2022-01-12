Unbounce Acquires US-Based Marketing Technology Startup LeadsRx





The transaction has so far made its third acquisition Unbounces.

Landing page and conversion optimization company Unbounce has acquired US-based LeadsRx to provide marketing analytics technology to small and medium-sized enterprise (SMB) customers.

The transaction, with undisclosed financial terms, represents Unbounce’s third acquisition to date. Tamara Grominsky, Chief Strategy Officer of Unbounce, called the addition of LeadsRx an opportunity to provide marketers with conversion value across a wider range of marketing funnels.

Attribution is one of the most difficult parts of marketing, especially for SMBs. – Tamara Grominsky, Unbounce

Attribution is one of the most difficult parts of marketing, especially for SMBs, where it’s difficult at best to validate client and investor costs and ROI, but competition is fierce and endless. She told BetaKit that it’s getting even harder today as new marketing channels continue to emerge. .. LeadsRx has figured out how to solve these problems for marketers. Their platform helps marketers understand which marketing channels are running and which talents.

Unbounce CEO Felicia Bochicchio told BetaKit last year that 2022 will be a crucial year for the company, with a focus on building AI-powered solutions that small businesses can use.

Unbounce features landing page and conversion optimization software designed to enable marketers to create and test landing pages without a web developer, boasting over 100,000 customers in more than 100 countries. ..

The Vancouver company is proud to shape a new era of marketing through conversion intelligence solutions. Grominsky talks to BetaKit at SAAS NORTH about how Unbounce created categories for conversion intelligence and how developing categories with products helped them find the right fit for the product market. did.

Related: Tamara Grominsky explains why companies need to develop categories with their products

Bochicchio is in charge of Unbounce last year after intervening to establish Rick Perreault, CEO who took medical leave.

Meanwhile, Bochicchio led Unbounce to acquire Snazzy AI (now Smart Copy), bringing its Smart Builder solution to market and adopting the new CFO, Gregory Dos Santos.

Bochicchio, who joined Unbounce as Chief Revenue Officer in June 2018, is a $ 52 million deal that allowed Denver-based private equity firm Crest Rock Partners to take control of Unbounce. After making the first major round of funding, he was promoted to president in 2020. ..

Bochicchio officially assumed the role of CEO at the end of last year after Perreault chose to become executive chairman of the board following recovery from cancer.

Bochicchio led Unbounce to its second acquisition in less than a year. And Grominsky told BetaKit that the inorganic growth strategy is a strategy that Unbounce will continue to focus on.

Grominsky said the acquisition of LeadsRx opens up new opportunities for Unbounce to access conversion values ​​across a wider range of marketing funnels.

In the future, SMB marketers and conversion intelligence platforms will have the opportunity to bring a wealth of new data and marketing attribution value to customers, not only to get more conversions, but also higher quality conversions. She believes she will be able to earn. Said.

Related: Felicia Bochicchio has been appointed CEO of Unbounce. Rick Perreault becomes Chairman of the Board

Founded in 2015 in Portland, Oregon, Leads Rx helps marketers increase the efficiency of customer acquisition with the goal of increasing return on investment and identifying wasted advertising spend. Marketers can use the technology in digital, radio, television, podcasts, streaming services, and other advertising channels.

In an area full of marketing analytics solutions, LeadsRx claims to differentiate itself by collecting only its own data. According to startups, unlike this type of marketing attribution platform, LeadsRx does not rely on third-party cookies and instead creates a private identity graph for each client.

In an era when privacy is a top priority for consumers, LeadsRx has developed a solution that is independent of third-party cookies and is separated from major market players such as Facebook and Google, Grominsky said.

For now, LeadsRx will continue to operate independently of CEO and co-founder AJ Brown and will maintain his role with a team of 21 people in the company. Unbounce plans to add LeadRxs marketing attribution technology to its conversion intelligence platform, saying that the US company’s platform will remain standalone until further evaluation.

Image courtesy of Unbounce

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://betakit.com/unbounce-acquires-us-based-marketing-tech-startup-leadsrx/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos