Why some workers are taking all the required Covid tests





The latest waves of Covid-19 have caused millions of Americans to scramble for testing, line up long lines in the cold on pop-up sites, and rush home kits online. I’m searching for it. However, for selected groups of employees of the largest companies in some countries, the tests are free and often readily available.

Companies are deploying their own testing services because there is no suitable federal system for developing and distributing rapid tests.

Google will send free home tests to full-time employees in the United States. The test yields results within minutes and retails for over $ 70 each. BlackRock, an investment company that manages approximately $ 10 trillion in assets, provides telemedicine oversight for employees to self-manage rapid testing of international travel. JPMorgan Chase allows bankers, including retailers, to order quick tests at home from their in-house site.

Some companies use tests to bring staff back to the office. For others, the Covid test at home has benefited from the latest wellness. This is a benefit that keeps employees healthy and allows them to work with peace of mind even from the sofa.

Tests available to a small number of white-collar professionals highlight the difference between their pandemic experience and that of other Americans, and many people, including small business workers who have no means of procuring test kits for their staff. It is more advantageous than. Testing is the latest example of how tools for combating pandemics, as well as personal protective equipment and vaccines, can exacerbate social and economic disparities.

It’s the epicenter of the epicenter, and test kits aren’t available anywhere, said Thomas Gretsch, chairman of the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

In the early months of the pandemic, some employers signed contracts with companies to provide or manage tests before Omicron variants unexpectedly boosted demand. Some have followed expert advice and incorporated the test as part of their return-to-office protocol.

Bell Haven Investments, an asset management company in Westchester County, New York, with only 40 employees, keeps tests in the supply closet.

Many workers returned voluntarily, but Laura Chapman, the company’s chief operating officer, who did not require them to return to the office, said they were trying to stockpile them. She added that the company is ordering only the number of tests that employees are requesting and they are facing a shortage: those tests, people, those home tests are to get It’s very difficult.

In the United States, the federal government moves slower than in other countries and authorizes rapid antigen testing for daily use. For example, the United Kingdom approved rapid inspections more quickly as a public health tool, leading to faster production. And unlike Washington’s approach to vaccines, rapid test development has been largely funded by private companies like Abbott Laboratories until recently. As a result, there is a national shortage of tests.

Americans who can’t take the test often have to wait in line for up to three hours. Alternatively, you can try to buy a test at home online or in the store. Walgreens and CVS last month announced restrictions on the purchase of in-store rapid diagnostic kits.

The Biden administration has stepped up efforts to make tests more widely available and affordable, demanding insurance companies’ refunds for tests, enacting the Defense Production Act, and shipping 500 million tests to Americans. Announced the plan. According to Professor Tinlondai of Johns Hopkins Carry Business School, the United States is expected to have one billion rapid tests, or three tests per person, by the end of this year. The country currently reports an average of more than 2 million tests per day, up from about 500,000 last summer, the highest ever in a pandemic.

Joseph Allen, an associate professor at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, said previous adjustments at the national level could have flooded the market with tests and made it available to everyone.

According to Dr. Allen, it’s no surprise that many organizations that knew they needed these tests to keep their business going were buying them.

Has been updated

January 12, 2022, Eastern Standard Time 6:09 pm

However, some public health professionals are questioning the current allocation of resources due to the lack of test kits and the urgent need of those who cannot work remotely.

Dr. Benjamin Mazar, a pathologist specializing in laboratory medicine in Connecticut, said there are some better targets than home-based white-collar workers.

With more than 7,600 American employees, BlackRock has increased the flexibility of working from home until January 28, giving staff up to one home PCR test kit each week and up to six home antigen kits per month. It offers. Or a telemedicine supervisor for a quick test of self-management needed for an optional overseas trip when the family was exposed to Covid and started during the December vacation.

At Morgan Stanley, bankers can receive up to four free Binax NOW tests. Shipments are delayed due to lack of testing, but stores cost about $ 40 every two weeks. At JP Morgan, where corporate employees were told last month that they could temporarily work from home because of the rapidly spreading variant of Omicron, bankers could order quick inspections. increase.

TIAA, an investment company with 12,000 workers in the United States, began offering free home testing to its staff in December 2020. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the majority of employees have been working from home, but about 5% are coming. In the office last year. According to spokeswoman Jessica Scott, there is no limit to the number of tests employees can order for themselves and their families.

Coronavirus Pandemic: Important Things to Know

The goal of providing comfort to employees is to ensure that employees do not have to worry or burden themselves unnecessarily by having to find tests outside the home, the company said. Sean Woodroff, Head of Human Resources, said.

TIAA is looking to expand its testing options by seeking a partnership with Detect, which conducts molecular testing at home. Woodroffe added that he hadn’t stored any tests. There are tests to meet the demand.

Google’s full-time employees in the United States have access to multiple types of coronavirus testing that they can receive at home, the company said. Since last year, employees have been able to request PCR tests provided by a company called BioIQ. Employees collect nasal swabs at home and process them in the company lab.

Google also distributes a small test device that produces results in minutes to employees who want it.

To perform a quick molecular test, employees insert the cartridge into the reader, wipe their nose, put the swab in the cartridge and send the results over the phone. The test is conducted by Queue Health, the company that provided the National Basketball Association bubble test.

According to Securities Filing, Google signed a contract with Queue Health in April to provide employees with test kits. The device wasn’t available for direct purchase until November. Cue Health also signed a pre-contract with the federal government to help distribute the test to 20 states.

Consumers can now buy one of the readers directly from Cue Health for $ 250, and 10 packs of test cartridges sell for $ 712. Google uses the Cue Health Reader to provide employees with 10 tests and pays for up to 20 test cartridges per employee each month. (Cue Health said it offers consumer membership, including testing and reader discounts.)

According to a document reviewed by The New York Times, Google uses many temporary workers, vendors, and contractors who do not have access to queue health tests. A Google spokeswoman said temporary workers and vendors might use home-based PCR tests performed by BioIQ when they come to Google’s US office.

Other technology companies are taking a more restrictive approach to testing. Microsoft is offering free rapid antigen testing to employees on campus, spokesman Frank Shaw said. Facebook’s parent company, Meta, offers tests in about 10 offices for employees returning to work face-to-face, said Tracy Clayton, the company’s press officer.

But for many companies and their workers, testing is much more difficult.

Jesus Caicedo-Diaz, who owns the Brooklyn restaurant Skal, said employees were having a hard time getting Covid’s test results before opening at 10 am, and the test line was up for hours until early morning. Said that there are many.

Finding a test at home is an even bigger challenge. They can’t be found anywhere. They are all gone. If you find them, they want $ 30 for them, Caicedo-Diaz said. When you go to the test site, they tell you that your results don’t come on time. I don’t know how to navigate this. It makes me crazy.

