Hub350 joins CENGN membership to strengthen support for innovation in Canada





JCFahmy, CEO of CENGN, and Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer of TELUS Meet at Hub350.

Hub350 hosted a public launch in October 2021

Hub350 is the latest organization to join as a member of CENGN, Canada’s Next Generation Network Center of Excellence.

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, January 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/-Hub350 is the latest organization to join as a member of CENGN, Canada’s Next Generation Network Center of Excellence.

Hub350 is a state-of-the-art technology center dedicated to fostering a vibrant environment of innovation, collaboration and creativity. Designed to attract talent and fuel growth in Canada’s largest technology park, Canata North. 90% of Canada’s communications research and development takes place at Kanata North Technology Park, making it the country’s largest innovation region in the sector (Source: Ottawa Business Journal). Hub350 is located in the heart of Kanata North, with a focus on enabling enterprise growth. , Academic connections, financial support, 5G innovation, and a connected technology community.

CENGN is a non-profit organization that promotes global innovation for the prosperity of all Canadians. Through commercial-grade network testbeds, engineering resources, and technology verification expertise, the organization drives innovation and supports industry growth. The CENGN testbed enables the commercial growth of Canadian technology start-ups and the development of professionals and students in areas with advanced cloud computing and networking skills. CENGN also fosters a large ecosystem of partners, including private companies, the federal government, and the Ontario government.

As a CENGN member, Hub350 is a member of a group of organizations working to drive technological advances and innovation growth. The ecosystem supports CENGN’s vision of strengthening dynamic interactions between members across the industry and driving global innovation for the prosperity of all Canadians. Hub350 makes a powerful addition to CENGN’s ever-growing list of members. As an innovation center in the Kanata region, Hub350 focuses on innovation and commercial growth by facilitating collaboration between academia, government and the Canadian technology sector. Through CENGN membership, this organization helps shape Canada’s innovation program, strengthen CENGN’s mission, and address gaps within Canada’s technology sector.

CENGN’s mission to advance global technology and support the growth of Canadian tech startups is in perfect agreement with Hub350. By joining the organization’s CENGN network, Hub350 and Kanata North Technology Park will connect and work together to support innovation in the region. CENGN will work with TELUS to accelerate the 5G innovation zone and test technology-driven solutions for more than 540 enterprises in Kanata.

Jean-Charles Fahmy, President and Chief Executive Officer of CENGN, is very pleased to welcome Hub350 as the latest member of CENGN. Supported by leading Canadian industry leaders such as TELUS and RBC, Hub350’s mission is to promote collaboration and growth between industry, government and academia, in direct alignment with CENGN’s goals. Supporting Hub350 with the goal of growing Kanata’s innovation economy, we see this organization as a strong asset to CENGN’s mission to drive Canada’s leadership in advanced network technology.

Julia Frame, KNBA’s Partnership Director, is excited to partner with CENGN through Hub350. This collaboration will help drive innovation and growth in Canada’s largest technology park and beyond. Hub350 has joined the ranks of BC Tech, Bell, Bioenterprise, Cisco, EXFO, Juniper Networks, Kandy Communications, Mitel, Nokia, Ribbon Communications, TELUS, University of Ottawa and Wind River as members of CENGN. This organization was established in October 2021 and is part of the Kanata Business Association. Hub350 is currently hosting the 5G Innovation Zone in collaboration with TELUS and CENGN.

Contact Hub350 Julia Frame

Partnership Director

Kanata North Business Association

[email protected]

CENGN Rick Penwarden Senior Manager for Communications CENGN-Canada Next Generation Network Center of Excellence 613-963-1200ex: 329 [email protected]

Kanata North Business Association & Hub 350

The Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) is committed to representing and advocating the best interests of more than 540 member companies in Canada’s largest technology park. As a key engine behind Ottawa’s economic development and as a globally recognized hub of technology and innovation, Kanata North Tech Park is home to a robust and vibrant technology ecosystem.

Hub350 aims to create a world-class 5G hub with a connected innovation community and further position Kanata North Tech Park as a global competitor for talent, ideas and investment. Our mission is to support innovation across the Ottawa business community and enable local tech entrepreneurs to succeed.

CENGN Canadas Center of Excellence in Next Generation Networks

CENGN is Canada’s Center of Excellence in Next Generation Networks. Our mission is to drive Canada’s technological growth and enable economic power and prosperity, innovation and competitiveness in this fast-growing, multi-trillion dollar industry.

CENGN helps Canadian SMEs overcome commercial barriers and grow through cutting-edge technology infrastructure and expertise, as well as building a globally recognized ecosystem of partners. CENGN is working with leading ICT multinationals, the public sector, financial institutions, and academic partners to strengthen Canada’s leadership in advanced networking for the benefit of all Canadians.

You just read:

News provided

January 12, 2022, 16:32 GMT

EIN Presswire’s priority is source transparency. Opaque clients are not allowed. Editors are careful to remove falsely misleading content. As a user, if you find something we are missing, get our attention. Your help is welcome. Everyone’s Internet News Press Wire, EIN Press Wire, is trying to define some of the rational boundaries in today’s world. See the editing guidelines for more information.

Submit a press release

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/560448996/hub350-joins-cengn-membership-to-strengthen-support-of-tech-innovation-in-canada The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos