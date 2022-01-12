Apple Clarifies iCloud Private Relay Error Messages in iOS 15.3





Apple has updated the wording of the iCloud Private Relay issue in the latest iOS 15.3 beta, service issues may have been accidentally switched off, and customer-specific mobile phones via MacRumors. It’s clear that it’s not a company issue.

The old message blamed iCloud Private Relay for not working straight on the cell carrier’s shoulders.

Private relay is turned off in the cellular plan. Cellular plans don’t support iCloud Private Relay. When iCloud Private Relay is turned off, this network can monitor Internet activity and its IP address is not hidden from known trackers or websites.

Not surprisingly, that wording confused earlier this week when customers weren’t able to get iCloud private relays to work with cellular connections. At least according to T-Mobile, the problem was actually on Apple’s side. It seems that the recent iOS 15.2 update turned off private relay of mobile data, rather than suddenly disabling T-Mobile, AT & T, and Verizon. Features from working on their network. The new wording makes it a little clearer that the problem is a setting that was accidentally switched elsewhere in iOS and may not be a problem with the mobile operator.

Private relay is turned off in the cellular plan. Private relay is not supported in the cellular plan or is turned off in the cellular setting. When private relays are turned off, this network can monitor Internet activity and IP addresses are not hidden from known trackers or websites.

Apple today updated its iCloud Private Relay Support document to clarify that customers may not be able to use this feature if they turn off the IP address tracking restriction toggle for certain Wi-Fi or cellular networks. did. Problems with their device.

Hopefully new support documents, clear words from Apple, and confirmations from all three major US carriers are enough to put this week’s iCloud Private Relay mess behind everyone. Let’s go. However, the service is still in beta technically, so it’s probably good to have Apple clean up the bugs before turning it on by default.

