Google wants to help you use these six features more efficiently.





Google hopes these features will help people continue to work outside the office as well.

James Martin / CNET

At the Google I / Odevelopers conference in May 2021, Google unveiled a productivity feature slate along with updates for the new Android 12 operating system, camera, and Wear OS. Google will include a new productivity feature under the name SmartCanvas aimed at connecting hybrid workplaces.

Brett Pearce / CNET

According to Google’s blog post, these updates, features, and tools aim to enhance frequently used apps such as documents, spreadsheets, and slides. It should also make it easier to connect, focus and work efficiently with Google Workspace. Especially because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a large number of teams are dispersed all over the world.

Here’s how Google used Smart Canvas to enhance its Workspace tools and how to use the new features.

A smart tip for tagging people, files, events and meetings

Google’s SmartCanvas update allows you to use a smart chip that extends the existing “@mention” feature of Google Docs. Enter @ to not only tag other users, but also add dedicated links for files, events, and meetings. This feature is also available in Google Sheets.

You can tag your document as more than a colleague by entering an @reference in the document.

Screenshot by CNET

You can also use smart chips to create checklists on the web or mobile, and assign tasks to others. The assigned task appears in the task list of the person responsible for the Google task.

In addition, smart chips include table templates in their documentation to better track feedback, projects, and more. There is also a template for capturing meeting notes and importing information from calendar invitations.

Pageless document

Note Unless you just enter the app, you may be accustomed to pagination for programs such as Google Docs. Smart Canvas allows you to remove page breaks so that the last word in a sentence or graph is never split. According to Google, you can turn page break back on when printing or converting to PDF. Allowing you to modify page breaks allows for a more fluid write process.

Spreadsheet timeline view

Sheets is getting a new timeline view for easier and faster task tracking. In the timeline view, you can organize information by owner, category, and so on.

Integrate documents, spreadsheets and slides into Google Meet

Share content to others with minimal interruptions in Google Meet calls from documents, spreadsheets, and slides. However, you must be using Google Chrome to use this feature.

Google Meet also offers live captions in five languages, and the live translation feature is in beta. Translations begin with English translated into Spanish, Portuguese, French and German, with additional languages ​​added later.

Smart Canvas better integrates collaboration and communication tools.

Screenshot by CNET Google Chat

Google will also add collaboration tools to Google Chat to make it easier to create and edit work in meetings. Available for documents, spreadsheets and slides. Google has also added an emoji reaction to the document.

Supported write function

Smart Canvas also includes writing assistance for documents on the web that works like Grammarly. In addition to suggesting styles to help you edit, the assisted writing feature can warn you about offensive language and word selection. Similar assistive analytics capabilities will be included on the slides to better collect insights about the data.

For more information, check out all the information not available on Google I / O 2021 as well as how to download Android 12 and its users.

Currently playing: See this: Google’s Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro feature details

1:32

